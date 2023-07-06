Manager Paul Connolly praises all those who helped Blarney this season

MANAGER Paul Connolly and his Blarney U18 Premier team has just finished another successful season by winning the League Cup and finishing runners up in the Cork Youth League U18 Premier League.

They were very disappointed when they bowed out of the Munster Youth Cup at the semi final stage to the eventual winners Midleton by one goal to nil, however, they went on go unbeaten for the rest of the season.

They had six players, Sean Connolly, Paul Omushule, Briain Egan, Ross Hennessy, Jack Forde and Darragh O’Shea that won the FAI Inter-League Cup with the Cork Youth team earlier this year.

In a season that had plenty of ups and downs they won 21, drew three, and lost six times in their 30 games played, scoring a total of 94 goals and conceding only 34.

Their top scorers this season were hotshots Alex Lynch 17, Darragh Bowden 16, Louis Hanover 15 and Daniel Murphy with 10 goals that helped them to silverware at the end of the season.

The six Blarney United players Sean Connolly, Paul Omushule, Briain Egan, Ross Hennessy, Jack Forde and Darragh O’Shea who won the FAI Inter-League Cup with the Cork Youth League this year.

Paul has this group of players since they were 11 years of age, however, he will be going back to manage the clubs U14 team next season and hope to bring through another generation of players to help the Blarney club.

Connolly is very proud and great full of his team and his management team Karl Murphy and Bryan Ahern for the time and effort they put in again this year.

“I want to thank my management team, Bryan and Karl, as they have been brilliant and so generous with their time,” Paul said.

“I also want to thank the players for their commitment and effort, as a lot of them had exams this year, however, they gave us every minute of their spare time until the very last game of the season.

“Their a brilliant group of lads to be fair and most of them are playing together since since they were 11 years of age, however, they have become better young men.

"They will go on to play in the U19 Cork Youth League next season, with most of them playing with our seniors and juniors in the Munster Senior League.

“I will be going back to coach our U14 team in the Schoolboys Leagues next season and hopefully we get the next generation of young players ready for Youth football in the coming years."

Paul has been a member of Blarney for over 15 years and is currently Chairman of the Schoolboys section of the club.

Blarney United Under U18 Premier players, Alex Lynch ( Top scorer), Sean Connolly ( Players player of the year), Fionn Hughes ( Managers play of the year) and Joe Kiely ( most improved player) who won awards at a club function recently.

He also holds a Kickstart 1,2,3, Youth C and D and UEFA C Diploma coaching licences.

He has a great passion for guiding and developing young players, however, trying to make all the young platers better people is his first priority.

This will be the third time he has brought through a group of players from U12 right up to U18.

Over the years Paul has seen some players leaving the club to play League of Ireland with Cork City and Cobh Ramblers, but he has always kept in contact with whoever left to see how their progress is going and give them advice if they need it.

“I am currently Chairman of the Schoolboys section in the club for the last three years and our goal is have a team for every child that joins.

"It is very important that we get it right when children are involved and not to take the fun aspect out of the game.

“I had done plenty of coaching courses over the years, as I think it’s very important to learn from the more experienced coaches in the Country and then try bring back as much information to help everyone in our club.

"When your coaching schoolboys you have to be so careful not too over coach. You must let the players express themselves and more importantly encourage them to make their own decisions on the pitch.

"With our academy we concentrate on the young players to try improve their individual skills and then add some game structure as they get older.

"We as a club are very great full for all the hard work and time our coaches put in with our players and we encourage and help them in anyway in their coaching journeys.

“I will always encourage any young player to go and play at a higher level, however, it’s important to keep in touch with them and if it doesn’t work out for one reason our another they know their always welcome back to play with out club,” Paul added.