Ireland ready for big World Cup send-off against France in Tallaght

WITH the excitement at fever pitch, the Republic of Ireland will play their big World Cup send-off game this evening against France at Tallaght Stadium, 8pm.

This is the final friendly before the team departs for their training base in Brisbane and gets ready for the opening game of the tournament against Australia on July 20.

The World Cup squad has officially been named, and there are two representatives from Cork in the 23-player panel. Denise O’Sullivan and Megan Connolly will be on the plane to Australia and Lily Agg, who declares for Ireland through her grandmother from Cobh, is also on her way to the World Cup.

The team that is expected to play against Les Bleues will be starting the opening game of the World Cup at a sold-out Stadium Australia.

It will be a different setup to the Zambia game, as Vera Pauw used that friendly at Tallaght Stadium to experiment. One player who featured that night was Cork’s Saoirse Noonan, and she played alongside Liverpool’s Leanne Kiernan in the first half.

Ireland’s Saoirse Noonan and Mweemba Lushomo of Zambia in the last friendly. Picture: INPHO/Ryan Byrne

Amber Barrett stole the show as she scored a brace that helped the Girls in Green win 3-2. Claire O’Riordan got the other goal, and both players are included in the final World Cup squad.

Ireland were without a host of assured starters that night, a group that included O’Sullivan and Katie McCabe. They are now back and in training, and ready for the flight to Australia.

The squad doesn’t include Jamie Finn, who was involved in every game during the World Cup qualifiers. The Birmingham City midfielder did not make the final 23-player squad, but she is listed as one of the three reserve players that will be travelling to the tournament. Finn will be called into the squad if a player is injured, and deemed to be out of action by an independent FIFA-affiliated doctor.

The other two players in that position are goalkeeper Sophie Whitehouse and defender Harriett Scott.

TALENTED

As for France, they have been recently taken over by Hervé Renard, who masterminded Saudi Arabia’s 2-1 victory over Argentina at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The coach also worked with Morocco, Ivory Coast, Angola, and Zambia.

Renard won the African Cup of Nations twice during his career, and he was voted CAF Coach of the Year three times.

Renard inherited a France team that is hoping to go one better than their run to the semi-finals of the 2022 Women’s European Championships. Les Bleues were one of the standout teams at the tournament as they went undefeated in a group that had Belgium and Italy, and the Netherlands were knocked out in the quarter-finals.

Les Bleues have been knocking on the door of winning a major tournament, with the only blip on their recent record being failure to qualify for the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.

France’s star player is Grace Geyoro, and she scored four goals at Euro 2022.

The midfielder plays her club football with PSG, and she already found the back of the net in two World Cup warm-up matches.

Les Bleues’ pedigree and recent history will mean very little on the night, as supporters are only interested in giving Pauw and her players a reception to remember before they depart.