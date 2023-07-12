Richie Browne has given a lifetime of service to Cork soccer

Richie Browne has just finished his very successful term of office in the Munster Football Association after spells as Chairperson and Vice Chairperson.

He was a member of the council since 2011 serving on the Discipline Committee before he took up the role as Vice Chairperson for three years ( one extra year because of Covid) and two years as Chairperson.

Richie also served on the Cork AUL from 2006 to 2017 as Fixture Secretary for five years and another six years on their Discipline Committee.

The fresh-faced and energetic 75 year-old is still a member of the Cork Youth Committee which he has been involved with since 2010, were he holds the position of Treasurer.

Former Chairperson of the Munster FA Richie Browne been presenting with shield by present Chairperson John Buckley for his services on the Council recently.

Richie played on goal with a number teams when he was younger, starting with Wembley and then he went on to play with Richmond Hill, Rockmount, Blackpool Celtic, before he took a break from the sport to play rugby with Sunday’s Well senior rugby team for a eight year period.

He then returned to soccer to play with Midleton for two years before his retirement.

“It all started for me when I joined Wembley FC as a 13 year-old and played on goal, however, I also played in the back line when it was needed,” Richie said.

“I then moved to my local team Richmond Hill for three years before I joined Rockmount for two years.

"I then played with a very good Blackpool Celtic team for three years, that consisted of Pat Saville and John Chalky Murphy.

“I took a break from soccer and went on to play rugby with Sunday’s Well Senior team for eight enjoyable years.

"I returned to soccer to play for a two year period with Midleton and played with their current Chairman Mick Kirby and former Cork hurler Denis Mulcahy, before I retired from playing.

"My last game for the Magpies was in the FAI Junior Cup Final, however, we lost out to St Mary's.

After the Glanmire native playing career finished he joined the Cork AUL in 2006 for a period of 11 years, and the Cork Youth League in 2010 where he is still the Treasurer, before joining the Munster FA Council in 2011.

“After I finished playing, I was asked to join the Cork AUL Committee and served as Fixture Secretary for a five year period and I then served on the Discipline Committee for six years.

"I had the pleasure to work with some great football people with the likes of Denis Lyne, Denis Crowley, Tony Fitzgerald, Denis O’Driscoll and Tony Chambers, men who great service to Cork football.

Richie Browne at his home in Glanmire with the chain of office of the Munster FA last year.

“I joined the Cork Youth League in 2010 and I’m still on the present Committee with Sean O’Sullivan, Christy Byrne, Peader O’Leary and James Fogarty, and I’m the current Treasurer of the League.

“I joined the Munster FA in 2011 as a member of the Discipline Committee, before I was elected as Vice Chairperson in 2018.

"I then was elected Chairperson in 2021 and finished my term recently.

“I have some wonderful memories of the last few years with the Munster FA, however, I was very proud and it was a great honour to be Chairperson in their Centenary Year.

"Especially as a Cork man, as we had great success on the field with Rockmount winning the FAI Intermediate Cup, Douglas Hall lifting the Munster U18 and the FAI U17 Youth Cups and the Cork Youth League winning the FAI Inter-League title.

“I think the amateur game is very strong in Munster at the moment with all the clubs having great success on the field and its all down to the great work been done by all the volunteers, coaches and players, which is a superb achievement foe everyone involved."

Richie is also very proud of the work carried out recently in Turner's Cross stadium. The new floodlights, the new dressing rooms, the best pitch in Ireland and newly installed toilets have all happened under his guidance and watch.

There always a great women behind a great man and in Richie case his wife Claire has always been very supportive and helpful on his magnificent journey in football.

Their three children Richard, Orla and Kelda were also on hand to do whatever to help Ritchie over the years.

ECHO SPORT- Cllr Terry Shannon, Deputising for the Lord Mayor with (from left) Peadar O'Leary, Christy Byrne, Sean O'Sullivan, Chairperson, Denis Carroll, President, Douglas Hall, Richie Browne, Denis Crowley and James Fogarty of Cork Youth Leagues at the reception for Cork Youth Leagues Interleague team, Douglas Hall youth team, and College Corinthians U17 team, all winners of National trophies. The league sponsors DALY Industrial Supply Co have been the primary sponsor since the league was formed in 2005/2006. Pic: Larry Cummins

“ I couldn’t have given so much of my time to all the different organisations for all these years only for my wife Claire and my children Richard, Orla and Kelda as they have always gave me wonderful support. Especially Claire as no job is too big or too small. From going to numerous functions with me by my side to helping out at Turners Cross, when she was called upon. However, over the last few years she took great pride in washing of the Cork Youth gear, as I would have it in the house and she have it washed and on the line within hours.