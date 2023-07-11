Tue, 11 Jul, 2023 - 14:38

Mark Walsh and Martina Kiely hit the front at Millstreet 

'This is a special race, Willie Neenan was my coach earlier in my career, he had a huge influence'
Millstreet 5 Mile Road Race winner Mark Walsh pictured with proud dad Donie on holding the Willie Neenan Memorial Cup. Picture John Tarrant

John Tarrant

LEEVALE athlete Mark Walsh hit a rich vein of form to capture the Millstreet AC promoted Willie Neenan Memorial 5-mile Road Race recently.

A large field adjusted to damp conditions, the race acknowledged the memory of Mr Millstreet in athletics who delivered a lifetime to the sport for more than 60 years. 

And a great friend, Fr Paddy Byrne, former US coach, donated a magnificent perpetual Cup won by him at the famous Banteer Sports in 1955.

At the completion of a picturesque circuit, Walsh delivered a competent performance, turning on the style along with Brian Murphy (Iveragh) in runner-up place and defending holder Michael McMahon taking third place.

Little separated the top five and in an exciting finish, Walsh held that extra degree of stamina on emerging to the fore and stormed clear to win by a comfortable 23 seconds from Murphy. 

Walsh, son of legendary coach and 1972 Olympian Donie, is enjoying a great run of late including victory in the Midleton 5 mile.

Millstreet's Martina Kiely representing St. Finbarr's AC receives the Kiely Cup from Marie Neenan, winner of the Ladies category at the Millstreet AC promoted 5 Mile Road Race. Picture John Tarrant
“I really liked the Millstreet course and it allowed me to finish really well, it was a great race, despite the weather, a large crowd came out to offer encouragement," said Walsh.

Martina Kiely (St Finbarr's) charted a safe path before her supporters to take the senior ladies category and capture the Richard and Chris Kiely Memorial Cup. 

Kiely followed up to add to her six in a row of Millstreet titles on her home patch in front of packed streets with Tralee’s Niamh O’Mahony only eight seconds adrift.

“It was great to return and complete another Millstreet win. 

"This is a special race for me, Willie Neenan was my coach earlier in my career, he had a huge influence and I’m just delighted to return and win this latest staging," said Martina.

Results

Senior Men

(1) M Walsh (Leevale) 25.46; (2) B Murphy (Iveragh) 26.09, (3) M McMahon (North Cork) 26.20; (4) B Twohig (St. Finbarr’s) 26.27, (5) N O'Donoughue (East Cork) 26.46; (6) E O'Connor (NA) 27.12; (7) D Guina (West Limerick) 27.30; (8) S Twohig (St Finbarr’s) 27.36.

Senior Ladies

(1) M Kiely(St. Finbarr’s) 28.56, (2) N O'Mahony (Tralee) 29.04, (3) M Kenny (Leevale) 30.14, (4) C Finn (Leevale) 30.48; (5) R O’Shea (Cork Track Club) 31.20; (6) M O’Keeffe (Kanturk) 34.37).

