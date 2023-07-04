Avondhu advance from the Cork SHC Divisional section with big win over Muskerry in final

Avondhu 2-23

Muskerry 1-15

AVONDHU had too much for Muskerry in the Co-Op SuperStores Cork Premier SHC (Divisions/Colleges) final at Páirc Uí Rinn on Tuesday evening.

The reward for the North-Cork team is a place in the next stage of the Colleges/Divisional phase where they join seeded sides Imokilly and UCC.

Both sides came into the decider with contrasting semi-final wins.

Avondhu won an epic game by a point against Duhallow while Muskerry had a comfortable win over Carbery.

Avondhu’s big match experience stood to them here especially in the second-half.

The North-Cork side won this respective championship last year and that most definitely played a factor. Muskerry will be disappointed but it has been another season of progress for the Mid-Cork side.

They went a step forward from last year after losing the semi-final in 2022 and with a young vibrant team, Muskerry are building a decent squad.

Avondhu were aided by the wind in the opening 30 minutes but it was Muskerry who made the better start.

Mark Verling gave a delicious pass into Kevin Hallissey and the Éire Óg player clipped the ball over the bar from an acute angle.

Avondhu levelled after three minutes, Darragh Flynn landing a long-range point with the help of the wind.

It was a lively start to the game played in front of a decent attendance. Eoin O’Shea converted a free for Muskerry to nudge them in front.

Stephen Condon put over a free almost instantly at the other end before the North-Cork side went ahead for the first time through Colin O’Brien, 0-3 to 0-2 after eight minutes.

Avondhu slowly got to grips of the game and five unanswered points put breathing space between the teams.

A Stephen Condon free, fine efforts from Will Condon, Jamie Magner and Ben Nyhan with the last of the scored the pick of the bunch.

A monster free from O’Brien from his own 65 sailed over the bar. O’Shea converted a pressure free from a tricky angle, a much needed score for the Mid-Cork side, 0-8 to 0-3 after 19 minutes.

The game tipped along with Avondhu still keeping their opposition at arms-length, 0-10 to 0-5 after 25 minutes of action.

An O’Shea effort followed by a Verling white flag cut the deficit down to just one score.

Avondhu hit two of the final three points of the half to lead 0-12 to 0-8 at the interval.

Muskerry were aided by the wind in the second-half, but it was the team in black and amber that were fast out of the traps, points from Flynn and Eoin Carey gave them a six point cushion.

Wayward shooting let Muskerry down in the early stages of the new half. Avondhu were clinical then at the other end, firing over two points through O’Brien, one from a free.

The sides traded points before points from Carey and an O’Brien free gave Avondhu a 0-19 to 0-9 lead after 45 minutes.

Suddenly 1-3 without reply from Muskerry made it an interesting final ten minutes, sub Matthew Bradley with 1-1. His goal was well taken as he pulled on the bouncing ball in front of the goal.

Aidan Murphy, Muskerry, James Keating, Avondhu.

The North-Cork team didn’t panic and points from an O’Brien free and a mighty effort from sub Chris Buckley gave them a six point buffer with five minutes remaining.

But, Muskerry wouldn’t wilt and a pair of O’Shea frees left just four points between the teams.

The teams traded points late on before goals from Will Condon and Stephen put the icing on the cake.

Eoin Carey pointed right at the end for good measure.

Scorers for Avondhu: S Condon 1-4 (0-2f), C O’Brien 0-6 (0-4f), W Condon 1-1, E Carey 0-4, D Flynn 0-4 each, J Magner 0-2, B Nyhan, C Buckley 0-1 each.

Muskerry: E O’Shea 0-7 (0-6f), M Bradley 1-1, K Hallissey 0-3, O O’Driscoll, D Kirwan, M Verling, T O’Connell 0-1 each.

AVONDHU: I Butler (Kildorrery); S Killeen (Liscarroll/Chuchtown Gaels), B Carey (Araglin), J Mullins (Ballygiblin); B Buckley (Dromina), J Keating (Kildorrery), B Curtin (Kilshannig); J O’Sullivan (Ballygiblin), E Carey (Kilworth); W Condon (Kilworth), D Flynn (Ballygiblin), B Nyhan (Kilworth); J Magner (Killavullen), C O’Brien (Liscarroll/Churchtown Gaels), S Condon (Harbour Rovers, c).

Subs: L Cronin (Killavullen) for D Flynn (41, inj), C Buckley (Clyda Rovers) for B Nyhan (48), P Walsh (Kilshannig) for J Magner (61).

MUSKERRY: D Desmond (Éire Óg); N Barry Murphy (Aghabullogue), Cormac O’Driscoll (Cloughduv), D O’Sullivan (Ballincollig); A Murphy (Cloughduv), C O’Leary (Ballincollig), F Denny (Ballincollig, c); O O’Driscoll (Cloughduv), E O’Shea (Éire Óg); C Dalton (Ballincollig), D Kirwan (Éire Óg), M Verling (Cloughduv); Cian O’Driscoll (Ballincollig), T O’Connell (Ballincollig), K Hallissey (Éire Óg).

Subs: M Bradley (Aghabullogue) for D Kirwan (39).

Referee: Niall O’Neill (Midleton).