Cork City announce signing of Conor Drinan from Cobh Ramblers 

CORK CITY have announced the signing of forward Conor Drinan from Cobh Ramblers.

The Carrigaline native moves to Turner’s Cross after making over 70 appearances for the east Cork club.

Drinan came through the youth academy at St Colman’s Park and he left in 2017 to join Carrigaline United.

He returned in 2020 and became a key part of a Ramblers team that pushed for a play-off spot until the final few minutes of the season.

He scored a number of big crucial for the club that season, with the most important being the winner against Shamrock Rovers II at Tallaght Stadium.

Drinan was also a member of the Cobh Ramblers team that beat Cork City in the 2022 Munster Senior Cup final at Turner’s Cross.

Speaking to the club’s media team after he signed the deal, Drinan said: “I am really excited to be here. I’m a Cork lad and I grew up watching City, so I am really pleased to get this opportunity.

"I would like to thank everyone at Cobh Ramblers; this was my fourth season with them and I would not be here without them, so I appreciate what they did for me.

"I’m an honest player and will give everything to the club as long as I am here, so hopefully the fans will see that.”

Sporting Director Liam Buckley added: “We are very pleased to have Conor on board.

"He can play in a number of different positions and, although he is young, he has played a lot of games for his age.

"We are looking forward to seeing him in action and believe he will be a great addition to the squad.”

Drinan will boost numbers in the forward line after Darragh Crowley and Ethon Varian were ruled out for the rest of the season with knee injuries.

The forward is the first signing by Cork City during the summer transfer window, and he is expected to be joined by goalkeeper Tiernan Brooks.

The shot-stopper, who is under contract at Notts County, is expected to move to Cork on loan.

Buckley confirmed the signing last Friday at Turner’s Cross, and said the club is just waiting for paperwork to be finalised before this deal can be formally announced.

“Yeah, that’s a done deal. He’s one that’s in.

"As far as I’m aware there’s still a little bit of paperwork to do on it and that will be processed over the weekend,” he said.

“He comes highly recommended, he’s an Irish U21 international and he will give serious competition.”

Brooks will be one of three goalkeepers that the interim management team can choose from, a group that includes Jimmy Corcoran and Daniel Moynihan.