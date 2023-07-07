RedFM Hurling League: Blackrock v Sarsfields the showpiece on finals weekend

An unusual three-in-a-row is up for grabs for the hurlers of Blackrock as they take on Sarsfields in the RedFM Hurling League Division 1 final tonight.

Páirc Uí Rinn is the venue for a 7.30pm throw-in between the sides who finished in the top two spots after the regular season. Sars won eight of their nine matches – their only defeat coming against Douglas after qualification for the final had been assured with two games to spare – while the reigning champions the Rockies were a point behind.

Last November, Blackrock overcame Douglas in the final of the 2022 competition, which was the first ‘proper’ league since 2019, when the Rockies had also come out on top, beating Sars in that year’s final.

The 2020 league was cancelled due to the Covid-19 outbreak while in 2021 there were ‘league cup’ competitions, with Midleton coming out on top in that.

Sars, who last won the title in 2018, beating St Finbarr’s in the final, have been very impressive in John Crowley’s first year back in charge. They won their first seven games to ensure a place in the final and included in that run was a 2-23 to 1-11 win away to Blackrock in mid-April.

On that occasion, Colm McCarthy, Aaron Myers, Darragh Long and Luke Elliott were all on song for the Riverstown side while Kevin O’Keeffe and Fionn Coleman were the main scorers for Blackrock.

The city side should have Alan Connolly available to play some part as he recovers from the injury that kept him out of inter-county action this year – last year, the sides met in a championship game that doubled up as the league semi-final and Connolly’s late goal was key in turning the game the Rockies’ way.

While the Conroy Cup and prize money are the immediate prize, with championship approaching both sides are likely to be keen to ensure that they have momentum behind them for when the real thing begins.

Ballincollig's James Dwyer in action against Courcey Rovers in Division 2 of the RedFM Hurling League recently. Picture: Larry Cummins

The Division 2 final pairs Glen Rovers with Ballincollig on Sunday, also at Páirc Uí Rinn, commencing at 12 noon. The clubs met in the opening round in Ballincollig, with the Glen winning by 0-22 to 2-10 – they went on to remain near the top of the table for the remainder of the campaign but Ballincollig won six of their other eight games to finish second ahead of premier senior clubs Midleton and St Finbarr’s.

With Ballincollig side operating at Premier Intermediate, they will be massive underdogs especially as the Glen have their inter-county players back, but the good league and exposure at senior level with the Muskerry side leaves them in a great place as championship looms – and with Division 1 hurling to look forward to for next year.

Ballincollig are also involved in hosting a final, as Carrigaline and Éire Óg do battle there in the Division 3 decider at 7.30pm tonight. Both sides finished level on 14 points, though Carrig could afford to lose their last match against Blarney after already securing their place in the final. The south-east side’s only defeat before that was a 1-18 to 0-19 loss at home to Éire Óg in March.

In Division 4, Ballinhassig and Valley Rovers finished well clear of the chasing pack, with the neighbours ensuring with two games to spare that they would be meeting in the final and playing in Division 3 in 2024.

After both clubs were victorious in the opening four rounds of the league, Ballinhassig won by 1-18 to 0-14 when Valleys made the short journey east at the end of April but the Innishannon side bounced back well to stay in the top two spots. Their re-match takes place on Sunday at 12 noon in Riverstick.

The top dogs in Division 5 were Russell Rovers and Cloughduv and they also meet on Sunday at 12, with Caherlag the venue. While Watergrasshill beat an already-qualified Rovers on June 28 to finish level on points with Cloughduv, the Mid-Cork side had the head-to-head advantage.

As with Division 4, the Division 6 final is an all-Carrigdhoun affair – Ballygarvan and Tracton meet tomorrow at 3pm in Carrigaline after the pair left the rest of the field behind. In Division 7, the second teams of Erin’s Own and Glen Rovers meet in Riverstown, also at 3pm tomorrow.

REDFM HURLING LEAGUE FINALS

Friday, July 7 (7.30pm)

Division 1: Blackrock v Sarsfields, Páirc Uí Rinn.

Division 3: Carrigaline v Éire Óg, Ballincollig.

Saturday, July 8 (3pm)

Division 6: Ballygarvan v Tracton, Carrigaline.

Division 7: Erin’s Own v Glen Rovers, Riverstown.

Sunday, July 9 (12pm)

Division 2: Ballincollig v Glen Rovers, Páirc Uí Rinn.

Division 4: Ballinhassig v Valley Rovers, Riverstick.

Division 5: Cloughduv v Russell Rovers, Caherlag.