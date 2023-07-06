John Cleary needs to find a few more players to get Cork to the next level 

CORK’S football season may have come to an end in disappointing fashion with the four-point defeat to Derry at Croke Park in the All-Ireland quarter-final on Sunday, but their recent run will have given them a taste for the big time for the first time in a while.

A lot of Cork football fans already eagerly looking forward to the 2024 campaign.

After a disappointing Munster Championship that ended with a one-point defeat to Clare in Ennis, Cork embarked on an All-Ireland Championship campaign where little was expected of them.

They kickstarted their run of form with a hard-fought win over Louth in Navan, before losing narrowly and controversially to Kerry. There were good signs, but the victory over Mayo at the Gaelic Grounds was still somewhat of a surprise.

They then went and followed that victory up with a knockout win over Roscommon in the All-Ireland Preliminary Quarter-Final at Páirc Uí Chaoimh, proving that win was no fluke, before finally running out of road against Derry in Sunday’s last-eight clash.

And while the Cork players and management will have been reasonably happy with how their 2023 campaign transpired, they will probably be privately thinking that further improvement is required if they are to make the leap back to the top division.

One of the main reasons for Cork’s improvement this year was the return of Ruairí Deane and Brian O’Driscoll.

Since the defeat to Derry, there has been plenty of negative comments regarding the Cork team from footballers on the ditch online, with Deane and O’Driscoll being among those in the firing line. Anyone who has seen a lot of Cork this year will know just how important the pair has been for John Cleary’s side, as they provided much-needed physicality and leadership to the half-forward line.

This makes us ask the question as to whether there are other former players who could be enticed back who could bring real value to this Cork team.

The White brothers, Mark and Sean, from Clonakilty, are possibilities, as are the likes of Kevin Flahive and Luke Connolly, but it probably does not make too much sense to be looking at the Cork team of 2019 for reinforcements. It is best to look forward.

BIG LOSS

One of the biggest losses to Cork this year was that Cathail O’Mahony missed the entire campaign after picking up an injury when helping UCC to win the Sigerson Cup in February.

The Mitchelstown attacker’s scoring ability was certainly missed against Derry, and you would expect him to be a major part of Cleary’s plans next year.

Cork actually had six players chosen as part of the 2023 Electric Ireland GAA Higher Education Rising Stars Football Team of the Year, with full-back Daniel O’Mahony being the only one of those to be a regular on the Cork senior team.

Cathail O’Mahony would have joined him, if fit, but it just illustrates that there are others out there who can be looked at. Dylan Foley, Darragh Cashman, Shane Merritt, and Mark Cronin were the others selected for that team.

Cronin was on the fringes this year but could add real value given that Cork lack a left-footer in attack, while Cashman had a super spring for UL and the Millstreet man could add more scoring power from the half-back line.

Newcestown’s David Buckley, Kanturk’s Daniel O’Connell and Aghada’s Diarmuid Phelan are very highly-rated but have had a tough time of it with various injuries, and they can hopefully get a clear run of health in 2024 and put themselves in the frame for Cork selection.

Unfortunately, they aren’t the only talented young players in Cork to have suffered serious injuries in recent years.

It would certainly be helpful if the huge amount of injuries suffered by Cork players was to dissipate in the next couple years.

The defeat to Derry illustrated Cork’s need for scoring forwards and there are plenty of options for Cleary to peruse in the upcoming club championships, with players of the calibre of Damien Gore, Hugh O’Connor, Jack Cahalane, and Ryan O’Donovan to check out.

The current squad served Cork well this year, but a few reinforcements would certainly be welcome, as it would help Cork get back to the top table.