The Longshot: Sticky ending has been turned on its head

WHEN I was much smaller than I am today I spent three months one summer in the US and for this reason I have always considered myself American.

Pop had moved to the States for work and I also got bitten by the bug of the American dream, despite being just three years old. This was the Reagan era, where get-up-and-go was a prerequisite and I found work in a 7-11. I often wonder how life would have turned out if I had stayed, but kindergarten back in the old country was calling that Fall.

I bring up my American sojourn because today is the fourth of July, or as us Americans call it, ‘Thanksgiving’, which marks the date Abraham Lincoln signed the Gettysburg Address. It is a celebration of the time many centuries ago when the Pilgrims and the Native Americans put aside their differences and planned a big meal that involved turkey and fireworks. That fateful day the white man put down his gun and the Indian put down his tomahawk and then the white man picked up his gun again, beginning a long line of incidents in which the white man kept betraying the Indian.

I think that’s the gist of it, but I know more about US sports than our brave nation’s history. It is often put to me by readers that I sometimes concentrate on sports on the far side of the Atlantic more than the average Echo subscriber here has much interest in. We Americans have a word for such people. That word is ‘jerk’.

My favourite story of an American’s experience over here was the fiance of a friend, who would often have people say “Go home Yank!” to him, and laugh. My friend presumed that he understood it was a reference to John B Keane’s The Field, but after about two years of hearing it semi-regularly, he confessed to her he was concerned about this anti-American slogan he kept getting hearing.

Her reaction was utter hilarity, something he found even more bamboozling.

The only home-grown sport still in action in the States at the moment is baseball, a game that has always remained beyond me. It saw its first perfect game in 11 seasons last week, when Domingo Germán retired all 27 batters he faced without allowing a single player to reach a base.

The Yankee’s man’s feat was only the 24th time this had occurred in nearly a century and a half of baseball.

The Dominican was actually banned for 10 games as recently as mid-May for violating league rules against the use of foreign substances on the ball. After shaking hands with the umpire during that game, the official said: “The instant I looked at his hand, it was extremely shiny and extremely sticky. It’s the stickiest hand I’ve ever felt. My fingers had a hard time coming off his palm.”

And now he is being heralded for one of the greatest achievements in modern baseball. Only in America!

England are left stumped by an underhand toss

BALL tampering isn’t something that is confined to baseball, with the practice often being revealed as an underhand tactic in cricket too.

Just five years ago the Aussies were caught up in one such controversy when on their tour of South Africa they were shown to have used sandpaper to roughen up a ball and give its bounce a bit more variability.

Australia’s Cameron Bancroft was shown on the television coverage and on screens at the ground appearing to rub the ball with a small yellow object.

After Bancroft realised that he had been seen, he was again shown on the television coverage and on screens at the ground hiding the object in the front of his trousers. He was then approached by the umpires and he showed them a dark microfibre sunglass pouch from his pocket.

At the press conference at the end of the day’s play, Bancroft, accompanied by Australia’s captain, Steve Smith, admitted he was attempting to alter the condition of the ball using a short length of yellow adhesive tape to which dirt and grit had adhered, forming an abrasive surface. Five days later, and after an investigation into the incident by Cricket Australia, he admitted it was sandpaper, which cricketers use to maintain their bats.

Smith also admitted that he knew of the plan before Bancroft’s actions.

Of course it hasn’t been beyond English players to try to manipulate a cricket ball with their captain Mike Atherton rubbing dirt on the ball while bowling against South Africa in 1995 and then lying to the referee about it. Although it wasn’t technically against the laws of the game at the time he was still fined £2,000 by his own Cricket Board.

However it was to jeers of “where's yer sandpaper?” that the Australian team entered the Lord’s pavilion for lunch last Sunday on their way to victory in the second Ashes Test to make the series 2-0.

This was prompted by Johnny Bairstow being stumped by Alex Carey as he walked down the crease thinking an over was over.

However what Carey did was within the rules and although many English fans seem to think it was against the spirit of the game, former England captain and Dub Eoin Morgan have branded the England batter “dozy”.

“It’s complete naivety around Bairstow’s dismissal. The ball is not dead at any stage when Bairstow leaves his crease. He was obviously in his own little bubble - and you cannot do that. It’s actually really smart from Carey, recognising what is going on - Bairstow living in his own little world - and seeing an opportunity to take a wicket. I don’t see it compromising the spirit of the game.”

Australia are now 1/6 to win the Series, with the home side 12/1. The Aussies are 6/5 to wrap up the Series 3-0, with England 8/5 to win the third test.

Rivals likely to meet again

WELL our Gaelic football calls last weekend malfunctioned like a Hawkeye system.

While I too would love to plead “data unavailable” the record shows I got every call wrong for the quarter-finals in the attempt to pick an unlikely Longshot.

It is now just 1/2 that we will be treated to a Dublin-Kerry final for the fourth time in the twelve years since 2011.

Outside of Derry and Monaghan, it will probably be the game most neutrals would like to see.

Kerry lost all three of those deciders, including the replay loss that handed Jim Galvin and his men the five-in-a-row.

Kyrgios out of contention

GOOD news for Nick Kyrgios after a wrist injury ruled him out of Wimbledon.

Although last year’s finalist did say: “I’m really sad to say that I have to withdraw from Wimbledon this year. I tried my hardest to be ready after my surgery and to be able to step on the Wimbledon courts again.” These comments came hot on the heels of: “I don’t miss the sport at all. I was almost dreading coming back a little bit. But it’s my job.” Anyone who witnessed the Aussie’s breakdown last year in the decider against Djokovic won’t be too surprised by these comments.

The Quadruple?

MAN City are being offered at 25/2 to repeat their treble-winning heroics of last season. Pep Guardiola’s men won the Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League in a historic season for the club, and not many would bet against them defending all three of their titles.

If you think the Citizens can do exactly that and win the League Cup then you can back them at 80/1 to win the quadruple. If you fancy City to suffer a huge hangover and win nothing next season then you can back them at 7/2 to finish the campaign without a single trophy.

The Bet

A COUPLE of weeks ago at the Travelers Championship on the USPGA Tour both Rickie Fowler and Denny McCarthy were close to shooting 59s. The former went on the Rocket Mortgage Classic last week-end after a playoff. Denny McCarthy may have a name like someone who should be sitting in a John Deere at a West Cork Tractor Run, but he is instead 16/1 favourite for the John Deere Classic. This event has a weak field and Waterford’s Seamus Power is 40/1, but McCarthy is the one to follow.