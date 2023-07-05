Allie Ashley looking for FAI Intermediate Cup winners medal number two with Wilton 

WINNING a National cup in her first year playing with Wilton was a massive highlight and now five years on, having added plenty more silverware since, goalkeeper Allie Ashley hopes to add one that has eluded her which is the Munster cup title.

Last weekend her side overcame Moyross of Limerick in the semi final and they will now face Dungarvan in the Munster final at the end of the month.

With four cups still to compete for this season, Ashley is confident that her side have the ability and talent to collect silverware.

“We’re having a great season with a huge effort from everyone and with plenty still to play for, I hope we can win some silverware because we’ve worked so hard,” said Ashley.

The 28 year-old Business development Manager moved to Ireland in 2017 and while it was love who brought her here, Wilton and it’s players have being a huge part of her life to date.

“Playing for Wilton has been such a key part of establishing myself in Ireland.

"After playing in University at home in the States, I never thought that I would play soccer competitively again.

"Being able to be a part of such a great group of girls who have welcomed me from the start has been huge for me.

"It is so enjoyable to play with such quality players who do a great job of keeping the balance between competitiveness and fun.

"I feel really lucky to be a part of a team with so much experience and talent.

“This is my sixth season playing with Wilton. I joined back in 2018, a year after I moved here from the states.

"Dan Murphy was managing at the time alongside Pat (Bowden) with the former being a friend of my husband Rob.

“To date, I have been a part of over five finals with Wilton, including two Intermediate cup finals.

"My biggest achievement to date with Wilton is winning the Intermediate Cup back in 2018. What an experience that was to win an all Ireland with Wilton in my first year of playing soccer in Ireland.

“Since moving to Ireland and joining Wilton, I won a second all Ireland, this time with Cork, helping them to their first national title back in 2018 which was also amazing to be a part of.

"Then, in July of 2021, I got married to my husband, Rob so life has being hectic but great.”

Originally from Florida, Ashley will be shouting for the US in this summers World Cup but admits she certainly will cheering for Ireland up to a point.

“I grew up in a small beach town in Florida called Venice. It is about an hour and half south of Tampa, where my parents now live.

"I ended up going to a sports boarding school in Bradenton, Florida called IMG Academy. It is a school specifically for athletes who are looking to get sports scholarships to university and play at the highest level that they can.

"It was a great environment to be in, as all of your peers have similar goals to you. I played for IMG Academy until I graduated high school and received a scholarship to play soccer for Trevecca University in Nashville Tennessee.

“I have always been in goal for as long as I remember.

“I met my husband while I was in University in the states. He is from Ballincollig and we decided that I would move here after I graduated. It didn’t take too much convincing as I love it here, specifically Cork!

“I will definitely be rooting for the USA on to win a three-peat! But, luckily Ireland are in a different group to the USA, I can root for them both, at least for the start.

"I have been following the Irish women’s team over the last year as they have been fighting for a place in the World Cup. Its been great to watch and I’m delighted to see them get there.

“But for now the focus is on doing well with Wilton. Being Wilton, we want to win it all. Unfortunately, it doesn’t always go that way. However we have a lot to play for still with being in four cups.

“Having top quality players in front of me makes a massive difference.

"It builds your confidence when you can trust the players in front of you, and they can trust you. Having a team filled with the talent that we do, drives me on to want to always perform at my best as well.

"Our back line in years previous, and this year is an asset to our team, specifically Zoe Murphy who I would say is the league's best defender.

"It is massive to have her on our side. Let’s hope we can finish off with a great year.”