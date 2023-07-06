A lot done but huge scope to improve for the Cork footballers

PLENTY of empty chip containers and plastic glasses were kicked in frustration around Jones’ Road as Cork’s supporters trudged out of Croke Park and began the long journey home last Sunday.

A huge crowd made the trip to GAA Headquarters in support of John Cleary’s side, travelling in hope rather than expectation.

That hope was borne out of steadily improving performances and results in the preceding weeks.

Kevin Walsh’s defensive blueprint was never more evident than in the All-Ireland Series group victories over Louth and Mayo, sandwiched between a decent performance in losing to Kerry.

Holding Mayo scoreless for the closing 20 minutes of their 1-14 to 1-11 triumph at the Gaelic Grounds was one of the Cork seniors’ top highlights of 2023.

Backing up that victory with another success over a Division 1 county, Roscommon, brought a welcome burst of positivity to a Cork senior football camp that’s endured enough bad times.

You could sense that expectation ahead of throw-in at Croke Park last Sunday.

Cork manager John Cleary and selector Kevin Walsh. Picture: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Granted, it was an injury-hit Cork panel’s third high-profile game in as many weeks but there was still a chance of causing an upset.

Facing a Derry team that Cork drew with in Division 2 elicited the most enduring of emotions in the county’s long-suffering supporters. Hope, but it’s the hope that kills you.

John Cleary made no bones about his side’s 1-12 to 1-8 defeat.

Derry, Ulster champions and the better team on the day, deservedly won. Simple as that.

Reasons for the Cork defeat have already been analysed and explained in the Echo’s pages over this past week.

So, a long winter of reflection awaits for the Cork management team and players.

Yet from the disappointment of failing to secure promotion back to Division 1 and falling to Clare in the Munster SFC, there are plenty of positive signs to cling to.

The manner in which Cork recovered, both defensively and offensively, from that provincial capitulation represents the blueprint for further improvements in 2024.

As for Cork’s attack, 9 scores from 22 opportunities is the main reason the Rebels left Croke Park as quarter-final losers for the second year running last weekend.

That’s a statistic that can be worked on and improved by knuckling down on the training pitches over the winter. It has to be.

FIREPOWER

A fully fit Brian Hurley and Conor Corbett, along with one or two U20 graduates, partnering Steven Sherlock would give the Rebels a quality full-forward line once again next term.

Cork’s half-forward line must improve their scoring output also. Brian O’Driscoll, Ruairí Deane, Killian O’Hanlon and Eoghan McSweeney’s primary focus was transitioning from defence to attack this year. To their credit, along with Colm O’Callaghan and Ian Maguire’s work-rate, they made Cork a much harder team to break down.

More of the same is needed next year but with a greater scoring output.

Cork will continue to struggle to qualify for All-Ireland semi-finals let alone finals until they deliver a greater scoring spread amongst their six forwards.

Just look at Kerry, Dublin and Derry’s consistent All-Ireland SFC scoring output.

Before all of that, John Cleary must guide Cork back to Division 1 and as quickly as possible. Easier said than done as the quality of this year’s Division 2 demonstrated.

Cork's Brian O' Driscoll with Ciaran McFaul of Derry. Picture: INPHO/Ben Brady

In 2024, Cork will need to finish in the top two or ahead of Armagh, Donegal, Louth, Kildare, Meath, Fermanagh and Cavan to achieve promotion.

By the Cork senior manager’s own admission, his county must get back to Division 1 and regularly face the likes of Kerry, Dublin, Mayo and Galway before any notions of challenging for All-Ireland’s can be entertained.

The rawness of losing to Derry still permeates close to a week after kicking empty chip containers along Jones’ Road. Yet, there is no denying that the Cork senior footballers are in a much healthier state and have come a long way in 12 months under John Cleary.

Room for improvement? Absolutely.

The next steps of getting back to Division 1 and becoming realistic All-Ireland challengers will not be easy but there is always hope when it comes to the Cork senior footballers.

Roll on 2024.