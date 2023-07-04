Christy O'Connor on the areas where Cork must improve to compete with the top teams

WITH just a couple of minutes remaining in normal time, and with a handful more to come in additional time, Cork were left with no other choice but to go for broke on Sunday.

After Paul Walsh was introduced, Colm O’Callaghan was instructed to in around the square. On Cork’s next attack, O’Callaghan was loitering around the goal with Ian Maguire and Rory Maguire. The ball needed to go in but John O’Rourke decided to shoot from an awkward angle and the shot went wide.

It took until the dying stages for that long ball to finally be boomed in, which resulted in a 45. Brian Hurley floated the last kick of the game into the square but Conor Glass punched it clear and the final whistle sounded.

Cork were just four behind at that stage but it could, and should, have been far more. Micheál Martin had just saved a penalty from Shane McGuigan.

Cork goalkeeper Mícheál Aodh Martin saves a penalty from Shane McGuigan of Derry. Picture: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Derry only converted two of their last eight scoring chances. In truth, this was a four-point hammering.

INEFFICIENT

For any team to beat Derry, especially a side trying to break into that top six, their accuracy and efficiency levels need to be above 80%. Cork’s conversion rate though, was just 37%, with it just 33% from play. Derry’s overall conversion rate was 54% but it was more than enough on the day.

Once Derry got a grip in the second half, they slowly bent it to their will. Rory Maguire’s brilliant goal, which reduced the margin to one point, looked set to provide the spark for Cork to kick on. But in truth, it ignited Derry into clinically killing the game. They won the subsequent kick-out and worked the chance for Conor Doherty to convert.

When Derry had to be decisive, they were. When Cork needed to be at that level, they just couldn’t find it. Cork failed to convert their first four shots of the second half whereas Derry nailed their first three attempts.

The third of those shots was an unlucky swing for Cork as Ian Maguire’s effort came off the post and Derry transitioned quickly to earn a free they converted. Cork’s fifth shot of the half shortly afterwards was Maguire’s goal but Derry had doused that fire before it got any opportunity to ignite into the inferno Cork needed it to be to burn through Derry's defensive walls.

Cork had nowhere to go. Derry won the next Cork kick-out after their goal, winning another free from that possession to shove the margin out to five. When Cork turned over the ball again in the 52nd minute, Doherty almost had the ball in the net again.

Cork only turned over the ball 16 times but Derry mined 0-6 from it. Cork tried to press the Derry kick-out as much as possible but Derry still hurt them from that source, bagging 1-6 from their restarts. Over the 70-plus minutes, Cork only managed to secure two Derry kick-outs.

Derry turned over the ball just 13 times, but nine of those turnovers were forced from relentless Cork heat and tackling intensity. Cork though, were only able to translate that possession into three scores.

Cork’s possession numbers crashed in the second half, but that was largely determined by Derry’s greater experience and conditioning.

In the first eight minutes alone, Cork had a staggering 72 possessions. How high was that volume? In the games against Mayo and Roscommon, Cork had averaged 126 possessions in total.

Daniel O'Mahony off loads to John O'Rourke as he is tackled by Paul McNeil of Derry. Picture: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Those numbers underlined just how different this game was going to be, in that Cork were always going to have more of the ball, but they still needed to be far more clinical because of how hard Derry work to restrict and limit the scoring zone.

MASSIVE

From the throw-in, Cork held onto the ball for over three minutes, stitching 44 passes together before Steven Sherlock’s shot drifted wide. Cork had a colossal amount of possession in that opening half. Killian O’Hanlon, Ruairí Deane, Rory Maguire and O’Callaghan had a massive combined total of 74 possessions in that first half.

Yet once Derry found their groove, they hunted turnovers voraciously when Cork were in the red zone. In that opening half, Derry mined three points from turnovers but that number could have been higher because two more shots generated off Cork turnovers dropped into the arms of Micheál Martin.

Cork only turned over Derry in the tackle on three occasions in the opening half an hour while Derry’s final three turnovers of the half were from those shots dropped short and an unforced error. Cork’s conversion rate was only 42% in the first half but they finished the half strongly with two points to get within one, a position Cork would have gratefully accepted midway through the half.

Cork were doing well on their own kick-outs but they were always going to need goals to win.

They did create half chances in the 18th minute (when Conor Corbett’s pass was just too far ahead of Kevin O’Donovan), just after half-time (when the pass went too far ahead of O’Callaghan) and in the 42nd minute (when Brian O’Driscoll’s shot went wide). None of those chances were easy or clear-cut but at least one, if not two, needed to be converted.

When O’Callaghan got the margin down to three in the 60th minute, Cork were still clearly going to need a goal to rescue the game. The game was gone from them when they finally put the big men into the square to try and break through.

Yet, as Cork had found out all afternoon, Derry’s walls were not going to be breached.