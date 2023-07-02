Cork football talking points: Progress made but new faces and more clinical edge needed

MISSED OPPORTUNITY?

In the end, Cork could have no complaints with the result. Derry, further along in their development having retained the Ulster crown this season, deserved to secure their All-Ireland semi-final berth.

Yet, they're not as slick or potent a side as Kerry or Dublin. The trip to Croke Park on Sunday was winnable.

Cork didn't recover from conceding a goal in the next phase of play after Rory Maguire had flicked the ball into the net at the other end and were held at arm's length in the last quarter. However, the Rebels had their chances across the 70-plus minutes.

Kevin O'Donovan and Colm O'Callghan would have been through for goal chances if the offloads were better timed and Cork weren't as clinical as they needed to be to pull off the upset, particularly struggling for scores in the 15 minutes after half-time.

John Cleary's side weren't slick enough to reach the last four in the race for Sam Maguire but this was as good a chance as the Rebels have had in the modern era.

Rory Maguire celebrates his goal at Croke Park. He had an excellent haul of 1-5 from defence in recent weeks. Picture: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

CONSISTENCY

A key element of the Rebels' return to the All-Ireland quarter-finals, taking down a pair of Division 1 sides in the process, was their settled line-up. At the start of January, Cork ran riot at floodlit Páirc Uí Rinn against an experimental Kerry in the McGrath Cup by picking what the selectors believed was their best 15.

Micheál Aodh Martin was in goal, Daniel O'Mahony, Mattie Taylor and Rory Maguire anchored the defence, Colm O'Callaghan, scorer of 2-4 from play that night, and Ian Maguire dominated midfield, with Seán Powter, Brian O'Driscoll, Chris Óg Jones and Brian Hurley impressing up top.

Brian O'Driscoll comes up against Paul Cassidy and Conor Doherty of Derry. Picture: INPHO/Ben Brady

The first five subs on were Killian O'Hanlon, John O'Rourke, Tommy Walsh, Ruairí Deane and Luke Fahy, with Steven Sherlock also featuring.

The management had a clear idea of how they'd set up for the season and despite some blips, including the league loss to Meath on home turf and the Munster Championship defeat to Clare, that stability and belief got them back to Croker. After the setback in Ennis, Cork got five more championship games and won three of them, which bodes well for the future.

MORE DEPTH NEEDED

Injuries curtailed Seán Meehan and Cathail O'Mahony's contributions but a blend was found this year between younger guns and veterans. However, a few more new faces will be needed for 2024.

Newmarket's Hugh O'Connor was a standout minor two years ago and Newcestown's David Buckley has shown underage promise too, though a fully-fit O'Mahony would obviously offer more of an immediate impact while Damien Gore has also been missed.

U20 All-Ireland hurling winner Colin Walsh and senior panellist Brian Hayes are massive losses to John Cleary in terms of firepower and physicality in this post-dual player era.

KEEPING THE FAITH

On Leeside, we pride ourselves on our love of sport but outside of the hurlers, none of the teams get major support unless they're winning. Even when Cork secured Sam Maguire in 2010 and were perennial contenders, they didn't attract crowds to league games.

Unfortunately for the footballers, the only noteworthy victory in the modern era, when Mark Keane pounced at the death against Kerry, was behind closed doors due to Covid. Typical!

This season they got to host Roscommon, as a reward for their terrific comeback against Mayo, in front of a raucous, partisan crowd and soak up the plaudits when Kevin O'Donovan snatched a late winner.

That created a bit of a buzz about the footballers and even if the season ended on a low against Derry, they have a platform for 2024 the supporters can get behind.

SCORERS 2023:

CHAMPIONSHIP:

Steven Sherlock 1-25 (1-0 pen, 0-11 f, 0-4 45);

Brian Hurley 0-16 (0-12 f, 0-1 m);

Rory Maguire 1-5;

Brian O'Driscoll 1-3;

Colm O'Callaghan 0-5;

Chris Óg Jones, Eoghan McSweeney 0-4 each;

Conor Corbett 1-1;

Kevin O'Donovan, Seán Powter 0-3 each;

Ruairí Deane, John O'Rourke, Killian O'Hanlon, Tommy Walsh, Ian Maguire 0-2 each;

Luke Fahy, Mattie Taylor 0-1 each.

LEAGUE:

Steven Sherlock 0-32 (0-20 f, 0-2 45):

Brian Hurley 1-16 (0-7 f, 0-2 m);

Sean Powter 4-3;

Chris Óg Jones 0-12;

Conor Corbett 2-6;

Colm O’Callaghan 1-5;

Eoghan McSweeney 1-4;

Ian Maguire 2-0;

Mattie Taylor 1-3;

Cathail O’Mahony 1-1;

Brian O’Driscoll, Luke Fahy 0-3 each;

Killian O'Hanlon 0-2;

Rory Maguire, Tommy Walsh, Maurice Shanley, John O'Rourke, Ruairí Deane, Cian Kiely, Kevin O'Donovan 0-1 each.