Analysis: Cork footballers learned harsh lessons about stepping up

CORK’S season is over after coming up four points short in yesterday’s All-Ireland quarter-final against Derry at Croke Park.

However, John Cleary’s side will have left Jones Road with regrets and a feeling that they very much belong at this level.

Cork will have huge regrets that straight after Rory Maguire’s brilliant goal in the 47th minute, they failed to force Derry goalkeeper Odhran Lynch to go long from the subsequent restart.

It was a real opportunity to pile pressure on the northern side, but Cork failed to push up adequately, and Lynch was able to work it short, with Derry able to exit easily.

They immediately worked it down the shadow of the Cusack Stand and when Conor McCluskey found wing-back Conor Doherty in the large rectangle Cork were in trouble.

Ruairí Deane dived to block, but Doherty expertly sold him a brilliant dummy and struck a low shot past Micheál Aodh Martin to immediately restore Derry’s four-point advantage.

Cork were never again in touch.

PRESSURE

Cork really needed to capitalise on their goal, but never got a chance to pressure their opponents in the manner in which they had done against both Mayo and Roscommon in their previous two games.

In 2023, before Sunday, Derry had played eight league games and six championship matches and only come out the loser on one occasion, which was their only previous visit to Croke Park for the Division 2 league final against Dublin: 4-6 to 0-11.

Although they are renowned as an extremely defensive unit, Derry do ship goals, with the above game against Dublin being a case in point.

Fermanagh and Monaghan both got two goals each when losing to them in Ulster, while Donegal and Clare raised green flags against them in the group stages too.

Cork would have been fully aware of this and would have been confident of creating enough goal-scoring opportunities to put themselves in a winning position here. Over the 70 minutes Cork got within sight of the Derry goal on five occasions, but were only able to raise the one green flag, when Rory Maguire deftly flicked it over Odhran Lynch to score.

To win, Cork needed to be more ruthless in these situations.

There was an extremely strong breeze blowing down the ground towards Hill 16, but neither side really utilised it.

Both teams were too reliant on their slow, structured build-up plays, with neither attempting to go direct with ball in on top of the square. Such an approach is seen as just throwing away possession these days.

The key area where Derry had a clear advantage over Cork, especially in the opening half, was in terms of turning turnovers into scores.

Steven Sherlock's point attempt is foiled. Picture: INPHO/Evan Treacy

The Ulster champions scored six points against the wind in the opening 24 minutes with four of these scores having their origin directly from Cork turnovers.

That was four points from just six turnovers. This put a lot of pressure on Cork when they were in possession, as they knew that any mistakes were likely to be punished.

Compare that with Cork who did not get their second turnover of the game until the 27th minute.

QUESTIONABLE

The windy conditions certainly did not help Cork’s cause, but they did struggle to get themselves into good shooting positions, managing only six points from play in the entire game. Some of the shot selection were questionable. A few Cork players seemed to lose patience with the slow approach play as they tried to force matters.

There were long periods in the game where Cork went without adding to the scoreboard too, which did not help the cause.

One point from a Steven Sherlock 45 was scored between minutes five and 26, and then another nine minutes passed before Sherlock added another placed ball.

And this was when Cork had the wind at their backs.

Cork did score the last two of the first half to only trail by one at the break, but they didn’t get another score until Maguire’s goal in the 47th minute. Meanwhile, Derry had scored three points since the restart, as they seemed to be handling playing with the wind better than Cork managed.

The Cork goal briefly presented the likelihood of a grandstand finish, but the concession of 1-1 down the other end within two minutes put an end to Cork’s hopes, as those four points ultimately proved to be the difference.