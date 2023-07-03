Mon, 03 Jul, 2023 - 08:43

Cork ladies footballers left sweating on Ciara O'Sullivan's red card after Tipp rout

'When you are 18 points up, why would a player do anything to jeopardise her future for the rest of the year?'
Cork's Hannah Looney racing through the centre against Tipperary in the TG4 All-Ireland Ladies SFC at Ahamilla. Picture: Denis Minihane.

Ger McCarthy

SHANE Ronayne was a content figure after witnessing his Cork team’s eight-goal demolition of Tipperary following a one-sided TG4 All-Ireland LGFA SFC Group 4 contest at Clonakilty.

The Rebels blitzed their opponents for five first-half goals and tacked on three more after the break as they cruised into the All-Ireland quarter-finals.

It wasn’t all plain sailing however, as a controversial red card for Ciara O’Sullivan plus injuries to Daire Kiely and Emma Cleary gave cause for concern ahead of Cork’s All-Ireland quarter-final appearance in a fortnight.

“We are delighted but we were very disappointed after the Galway game,” Ronayne commented.

“We had a very good two weeks of training, everything was positive. Players knew they hadn’t executed what they should have done against Galway. We as a management looked at ourselves as well.

Everything we put into practice and wanted to do, we did that in the first 15 minutes against Tipperary. We are very happy with that.” 

The execution of Cork’s eight goals was as impressive as their finishing.

“We said at half time that we had to drive on,” Ronayne added.

“Cork were down to 13 players at one stage of the second half. You wouldn’t have known it though. We set targets today and met them all. At the end of the game, with 14 players, people were getting tired. We just kept driving and I think that is very, very important for us going forward.

Eimear Kiely’s injury looked serious and the Valley Rovers dynamo had to be replaced. Shane Ronayne was impressed with Kiely’s twin sister’s response and how Cork finished the game.

“There is an injury to Eimear Kiely, we don’t know how serious it is,” the Cork LGFA senior manager said.

DISAPPOINTING

“Unfortunately, Ciara got a red card and I don’t see how it could be a red card. When you are 18 points up, why would a player do anything to jeopardise her future for the rest of the year?

“That’s disappointing but the players responded unbelievably well. It didn’t knock them at any stage. That’s the real, big thing from today.

“Eimear Kiely got injured for the penalty and is meant to take it. Daire, her twin sister, steps up and buries it, then scores an unbelievable point after it.

That’s the kind of ruthlessness and the way we want to be focused. 

"Everything we put up on the board today, we delivered on them all. We know things will be difficult in two weeks but are ready for the challenge."

