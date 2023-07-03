Cork camogie boss Matthew Twomey hopes they're hitting form at the right time

AFTER all the commotion during the week with the dual clash between the camogie and ladies footballers, both sides had comfortable wins in their respective championship clashes on Saturday.

Cork manager Matthew Twomey joked after: "If only we knew that during the week, I could have slept.

"We’re very happy to get the result today. It was nervy coming up here with the week we put down again so all we wanted to do was get the job done and we’ve done that."

Was he surprised that Clare’s challenge was so disappointing?

"Absolutely yeah. and especially what they did with Galway last week, keeping them to a goal. I think from the first minute we turned them inside out, we had a shot at goal and from then on I don’t think we looked back.

"They did get two bad injuries to their prominent forwards that did knock them back a bit but look, we’re very happy.

We just wanted to get the result here, whatever way it came, we didn’t care."

Fiona Keating’s goal before halftime was a vital score.

"It really set us up because I couldn’t believe how much possession we had and we were only a goal up so that put a better light on the game for us to be going in two goals up.

"Then I think we got 10 points unanswered in the second half which was very impressive. We emptied the bench and they all came on and made an impression which is great, especially with the two lads down in Clonakility [Hannah Looney and Orlaith Cahalane]. They’ve to come back into the fray as well and we’ve a couple of injuries coming back as well so look, we’re in a good position going in next weekend against Kilkenny."

BOOST

Speaking of the injuries to Ashling Thompson and Laura Hayes, Twomey stated: "We think we have the two of them available for selection next weekend. It’s a huge boost.

"I suppose Ashling hasn’t played in a year, she’s going to be rusty, but to have her around the place, she’s putting in a fierce shift in training so yeah it’s a massive boost and having Orla Cronin on the field again today, that’s a big boost as well."

Did he consider giving her a run?

"We were advised to give it another few days by the medical people so we have to do what we’re told. It would have been ideal to bring her on but we have her in our back pocket now for the next day."