Graham Cummins: Hard to see how Cork City can get a result away to St Patrick's Athletic

FRIDAY: SSE Airtricity League Premier Division: St Patrick’s Athletic v Cork City, Richmond Park, 7.45pm.

AFTER what was easily their worst performance since Liam Buckley came into the club, City know that a repeat of last weekend’s poor display against Drogheda United will not be good enough to get anything from tonight’s game.

The Rebel Army got out of jail against Drogheda by snatching a point late in the game.

Had the Louth side been more clinical in front of goal, they would have put the game to bed in the first half.

Cork City's Aaron Bolger tussles with Drogheda's Dayle Rooney. Picture: Howard Crowdy

Pats will be more ruthless which is why City have to be much better tonight than they were last week. The Dubs are the inform team in the league having won six of their last eight matches and come into the match on the back of an emphatic 7-0 victory over UCD.

Although I envision a tougher test for Pats tonight, were City to turn up and be the same lethargic side that faced Drogheda, then the scoreline might be similar to when the sides met earlier in the season at Richmond Park, a game Pats won 4-0.

City seem to have lost that bit of bite they had when Buckley first took charge. They were pressing teams down quicker and certainly were better on the ball. They seem to have lost confidence that they are good enough to play out from the back but players need to have better movement off the ball to give those on it options.

I will be interested to see if City persist with the 5-3-2 formation against Pats. During Buckley’s first few games in charge, it was a case that City were more of a 3-5-2, but over the past two matches in particular, the Rebel Army have been more cautious in getting players high up the pitch.

They have to be more adventurous in getting players forward because teams’ defences aren’t great, and when City do get forward, you can see the vulnerability in teams.

MOTIVATION

I feel that City need more from their frontline. Tunde Owolabi seems to be a little flat in recent weeks and needs to get more involved in games. He needs to get back to being that player that was chasing every ball and not giving defenders a moment's rest. I’m sure he won’t be lacking any motivation tonight considering he is up against his former club.

Ruairi Keating needs to do more for the team as well and stop blaming others for his mistakes. I didn’t like seeing him have a go off his teammates twice last week for his inability to control a ball.

Granted Gordon Walker’s throw-in and Barry Coffey’s pass weren’t perfect but that was no excuse for Keating to blame them for his failure to control the ball.

City have to be a team if they want to get out of the trouble they find themselves in and moaning at each other on the pitch isn’t going to help.