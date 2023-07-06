Neptune, Demons and Ballincollig concerned as Cork basketball derbies packed into opening Super League phase

THERE was a mixed reaction when the new fixtures for the Men’s Super League were announced with reigning champions Ballincollig hosting Cork rivals Energywise Neptune at the MTU Complex on the weekend of September 30.

The following weekend UCC Demons host Neptune, with Demons again having home advantage, and seven days later they go head to head with Ballincollig.

This is the second season that Cork derbies have been slotted in for the opening two weeks with no derby action again to be seen in Cork until February 10 when Ballincollig host UCC Demons.

In recent weeks, Neptune chairman Tom O’Sullivan has pointed out the staging of the Rugby World Cup in September means attendances are going to be affected and despite other clubs agreeing with his sentiments nothing is likely to change.

A big crowd at the UCC Demons v Energywise Ireland Neptune clash at the Mardyke Arena. Picture: Larry Cummins

The job of scheduling games in the Super League is not an easy task by any stretch of the imagination but the trend is strange.

In Kerry, they have two teams in close proximity in Tralee Warriors and Killorglin but their first clash is not until November 4.

In the west of Ireland, there are three clubs Moycullen, University of Galway Maree and Sligo All-Stars yet their first derby game of note is not until November 25 when Moycullen host the University of Galway Maree.

It would be impossible to suit all clubs when compiling fixture lists but when you also look at Belfast, where their two clubs Belfast Star and University of Ulster don’t clash until November 4, it's very frustrating.

The big problem for the Neptune chairman is that basketball is trying to compete with elite sports like rugby and the GAA in Cork, as well as the League of Ireland.

O’Sullivan said: "I have been working with John Walsh but to be honest despite his efforts no progress was made."

A letter circulated to clubs last week suggested that some clubs were concerned with the clashing of Ireland’s World Rugby Cup and indicated they should consider afternoon tip-offs and July 11 was a date given to sort out rescheduling fixtures.

The Neptune chairman is aware that media coverage will also be affected in September and October.

"We are trying to sell the basketball product to sponsors so getting good coverage is crucial but I am not foolish enough to think we can take on sports like rugby or the GAA."

RETURNING

Neptune also confirmed that Colin O’Reilly is returning as head coach of the Men’s Super League team with Darren Geaney and the recently retired Gary Walsh working as his assistants.

There's no change at UCC Demons with Danny O’Mahony back at the helm with Stuart Rodgers as his assistant, with the longest-serving team manager in Irish basketball Pat Keane continuing in his popular role.

Champions Ballincollig will stick with Ciaran O’Sullivan as player-coach while Daniel O’Sullivan remains in place as his number two.