Three reasons Derry got the better of Cork

EXPERIENCE

Derry have won the last two Ulster championships – they also reached the All-Ireland semi-finals last year – and they achieved promotion from Division 2 of the Allianz Football League this year.

In the round-robin stage of the championship, they stayed unbeaten in a group featuring Clare, Donegal and Monaghan.

That is not to say that Ciarán Meenagh’s side are unbeatable – they will be underdogs in the All-Ireland semi-final with Kerry – but, in terms of where the two counties are right now, a four-point win for the Oak Leaf County feels like a fair reflection.

DERRY GOAL

When Rory Maguire palmed the ball to the net for the Cork goal, quartering what had become a four-point deficit, there was hope among the Rebel faithful that a late surge akin to the win over Mayo was in the offing.

A sign of a top team is the ability to respond to setbacks in positive fashion and Derry kept their composure by restarting quickly and working a move that ultimately ended with Conor Doherty depositing the ball in the Cork net.

SHOOTING EFFICIENCY

Cork manager John Cleary felt that execution had been an area in which his side under-performed and the statistics bear that out – from play, just seven of 21 shots turned into scores. Added to that was Derry’s strong discipline, ensuring that Cork didn’t win a single scoreable free – their only scores from dead balls were a pair of Steven Sherlock 45s.