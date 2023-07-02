Three reasons Derry got the better of Cork

Derry have won the last two Ulster championships – they also reached the All-Ireland semi-finals last year – and they achieved promotion from Division 2 of the Allianz Football League this year.
That is not to say that Ciarán Meenagh’s side are unbeatable – they will be underdogs in the All-Ireland semi-final with Kerry – but, in terms of where the two counties are right now, a four-point win for the Oak Leaf County feels like a fair reflection.
When Rory Maguire palmed the ball to the net for the Cork goal, quartering what had become a four-point deficit, there was hope among the Rebel faithful that a late surge akin to the win over Mayo was in the offing.
A sign of a top team is the ability to respond to setbacks in positive fashion and Derry kept their composure by restarting quickly and working a move that ultimately ended with Conor Doherty depositing the ball in the Cork net.
Cork manager John Cleary felt that execution had been an area in which his side under-performed and the statistics bear that out – from play, just seven of 21 shots turned into scores. Added to that was Derry’s strong discipline, ensuring that Cork didn’t win a single scoreable free – their only scores from dead balls were a pair of Steven Sherlock 45s.