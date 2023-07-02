Cork v Derry: Key moments at Croke Park as Rebels squeezed out

Derry Goal

Cork had failed to score for the opening 12 minutes of the second period and were four points behind when they finally breached Derry’s defence for a much-needed green flag.

The Rebels had few sights of goal up to that juncture. That was until a 47th minute move culminated in Conor Corbett easing a pass into the path of on-rushing full-back Rory Maguire.

As he has done all year when in dangerous attacking positions, the Castlehaven man didn’t panic and flicked the ball over goalkeeper Odhran Lynch.

Now there was only a point in the game and excited Cork supporters expected their team to kick on.

Unfortunately, the Rebels’ inability to capitalise was punished within 60 seconds.

Derry moved the ball confidently down the opposite end where Conor Doherty was coolness personified as the wing-back swept the ball into the back of the net.

From one point down, instantly back to a gap of four, Cork’s sucker punch was felt throughout the Croke Park stands.

Although they battled right up until the end, John Cleary’s side’s best chance of a victory evaporated during those 120 seconds and Derry kicked for home.

Opportunities Squandered

Goal chances are few and far between when you reach the business end of the All-Ireland SFC.

Brian O’Driscoll has been Cork’s most consistent performer in 2023 but not renowned as an out-and-out scorer. The Caheragh player found himself bearing down on Derry’s goal after connecting with a Ruairí Deane pass on 40 minutes.

O’Driscoll was jostled, if not fouled, by a pair of Derry defenders and his off-balance shot failed to find the target.

On a day Cork managed nine scores from 22 attempts, that O’Driscoll miss felt significant even though Rory Maguire raised a green flag seven minutes later.

One of this Cork team’s most positive traits is its ability to counter-attack at pace and pick off scores, especially during the second half of games.

1-8 was never going to be enough to overcome the Ulster champions and 1-3 in the second 35 minutes of their final championship outing tells its own story.

Fatigue or not, Cork were beaten by the better team on the day.

In the end, wasting 13 scoring chances made an uphill battle insurmountable against a Derry defence that conceded a miserly 0-7 from open play.

Turnovers

It wasn’t so much a key moment but the fact Cork changed ends only a point behind and having won the turnover battle 6 to 5 appeared significant.

In their previous National League Division 2 meeting at Páirc Uí Chaoimh earlier in the year, Cork allowed Derry to build an 8-point lead they were lucky to earn a draw from.

Staying patient in possession and sticking to the process that helped deliver wins over Mayo and Roscommon the previous fortnight, the Rebels matched an equally defensive Derry for territory and possession.

That gave John Cleary’s side the platform to attack their opponents in the second period but, unlike their previous outings, Cork couldn’t muster the necessary response.

Derry proved too streetwise and, crucially, kept the scoreboard ticking over throughout all four quarters. Cork did not.

John Cleary alluded to the fact that his team’s third outing in as many weeks might have taken its toll on a big pitch and amid humid conditions. Certainly, around the middle of the park, the Rebels didn’t possess the zest and tempo we have become accustomed to this year.

A disappointing end to the year, yes, but significant progress too. Plenty for John Cleary and his players to ponder during the winter months.