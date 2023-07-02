Cork v Derry: Player ratings from Croke Park

Micheál Aodh Martin: His kick-outs were spot on in the first half with Cork retaining all their restarts. Dealt well with a couple of awkward point attempts that held up in the stiff breeze and dropped short. Superb penalty save late on. 8.

Maurice Shanley: Another assured performance by the Clon man at corner-back, who is now very much a key member of Cork's defensive unit. 6.

Daniel O’Mahony: The full-back seemed to spend most of the first half almost as a withdrawn centre-forward such was the nature of the tactics on both sides. Always available as an outlet for his teammates. 7.

Tommy Walsh: Another solid outing from the Kanturk youngster who has become a nailed-on starter this year. 7.

Kevin O’Donovan: Fisted a vital point right on halftime to get Cork back to within a point of Derry at the break. Another to be heavily involved in Cork’s patient build-up play. 7.

Rory Maguire: Scorer of Cork's goal after a lung-bursting run from deep. 7.

Mattie Taylor: Heavily involved in the goal, he was his usual marauding self with constant raids down the left. Conceded the late penalty. 7.

Colm O’Callaghan: Scorer of two points, he made multiple attempts at using his strength to break through the tight Derry cover, which was easier said than done. Had a good battle with the highly-rated Derry midfield. 8.

Ian Maguire: Assisted Deane for a score when Cork really needed one. Never stopped driving at Derry and was unlucky to see a point attempt come back off the post. 7.

Brian O’Driscoll: His usual high work-rate was evident, but unable to get into scoring positions. 6.

Ruairí Deane: Clipped a crucial point for Cork's first score from play in 19 minutes. Performed his usual role as chief playmaker but found it tough to pierce this Derry defence. 7.

Killian O’Hanlon: Kicked a couple of bad wides in the first half but kept looking for work. Pulled up injured early in the second half. 6.

Sean Powter: Worked hard up and down the pitch as per usual, and looked to break the impressive Derry wall with his running power, but found it tough. 7.

Steven Sherlock: Slammed two well-struck 45s over the bar in the first half when Cork were struggling for scores but couldn't get shots away from play and was replaced by Hurley in the second half. 7.

Conor Corbett: Could not get into scoring positions himself, such was the congestion in the Derry defence, but constantly showed for the ball and assisted 1-2. 7.

Subs:

Eoghan McSweeney: Replaced O’Hanlon early in the second half and got on the scoresheet late on. 7.

Chris Óg Jones: Scored a lovely point in the 56th minute after replacing McSweeney. 7.

Brian Hurley: On for Sherlock to give the Cork attack a spark but couldn't make his mark. 6.

John O'Rourke: O’Driscoll made way for him in the 58th minute. 6.