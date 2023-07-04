No offence to Cork but Gaelic football is now very hard to watch

SUNDAY'S trip to Croke Park to cover the Cork footballers' All-Ireland quarter-final defeat to Derry was a very bizarre occasion.

I found it hard to watch, understand, comprehend and could not make sense of the game and how it unfolded right in front of my eyes.

I have been at noisier, more enjoyable funerals. This game was lifeless.

How players can train for eight or nine months and perform like this is beyond me.

I know this is a strange statement to make, but it didn't seem to matter to either team whether they were behind or ahead in the game or if they had won or lost. They never adjusted their tempo or tried to do something different.

I can only imagine what Roy Keane, who was at the game, would have said if he was on analysis duty for this game.

I could not understand why the senior players in the Cork team did not take it into their own hands to win this game.

Supporters at Croke Park. Picture: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

They should have thrown away the tactics book and taken Derry on.

Where was their in-game intelligence? Where was their experience? Where was the realisation that they needed to do something differently?

I always thought the purpose of every game was to try to win by playing aggressively, at pace, with intent and direction.

For long spells of this game, I watched the fans sitting in the stands arms folded and looking on with strange looks on their faces. They looked bored.

Simple as that.

LACK OF URGENCY

Players were happy to go left, right, right, left and then back just to keep hold of the ball. There was no direct play, no urgency, and no desire to get the ball into the forwards.

I was taught growing up that the purpose of the game was to kick points. When did this stop!

Then, when they did get the ball forward the standard of kicking at goal was awful.

I say this to myself every week when I watch an inter-county game, but what are they doing in training?

Does any team practice the skills of the game anymore? How come inter-county forwards can't or are not allowed kick at goal from 30 metres out? How come most forwards don't want to score?

Why do they turn down scoring opportunities to turn around and go backwards and pass the ball left and right and then back further?

Gaelic football is the only game I know where you can be 10 metres out from goal and be in with a chance of a score and yet the team is coached to bring the ball back out and pass it some more.

Don't get me wrong. I like passing.

I played basketball and I know all about passing, but surely the purpose of a pass should be to create an opportunity for your teammate, not just for the purpose of keeping possession and wasting time.

DULL

We had one minute of excitement at the start of the second half. Cork goaled, thanks to Rory Maguire, it looked like the game might come to life, but down came Derry to goal 53 seconds later to kill Cork's revival.

Cork fans celebrate their goal against Derry. Picture: INPHO/Evan Treacy

It was the longest 70-plus minutes of my life. I love sport. Love this job which gives me an opportunity to see these games as part of my job, but any more markings like this one and I will lose my love for sport.

Now football is a mix of I don't know what, but what I do know, is that this brand is in real trouble.

The sport needs a root and branch review by those coaching the game in every county and those charged with its protection and development need to wake up.

This game is dying on its feet.