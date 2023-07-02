Cork v Derry: Rebels' run comes to an end with All-Ireland quarter-final defeat

Derry 1-12

Cork 1-8

Cork’s run in the All-Ireland SFC came to an end at the quarter-final stage in Croke Park on Sunday as Derry proved too strong.

Trailing by a point at half-time, the Rebels fell four behind before a Rory Maguire goal got them back in the game in the 48th minute. Taylor played a direct ball in towards Corbett on the endline and he held possession well, allowing his backward pass to be perfectly met by the on-rushing Maguire, who flicked the ball over Lynch and into the net.

The deficit was down to just a point but, unfortunately for Cork, Derry replied instantly with a goal of their own. After they worked the ball up, Conor McCluskey found wing-back Conor Doherty in the large rectangle and, though Ruairí Deane almost got a good block in, Doherty dummied to allow himself send a low shot past Martin for a 1-9 to 1-5 advantage.

While Cork battled from there to the end, the experience of the two-time Ulster champions allowed them to see the remainder of the game out on their terms. For John Cleary’s side, it was a disappointing end to the campaign but ultimately it was a season with more positives than negatives.

An attritional game was expected and that is what transpired. For much of the first half, Derry bettered Cork – for whom Corbett was a late addition, in place for Eoghan McSweeney – for efficiency.

All 30 players inside the Cork half as Derry goalkeeper Odhran Lynch brings the ball forward during the All-Ireland SFC quarter-final at Croke Park. Picture: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

The Rebels held the ball for most of the opening three minutes but that spell ended with a Steven Sherlock wide. While Colm O’Callaghan did open the scoring in the sixth minute, Derry moved in front with a pair of Shane McGuigan frees after dangerous moves ended with high tackles. As Cork still laboured, Ethan Doherty made it 0-3 to 0-1.

As has become the norm, Derry goalkeeper Odhran Lynch was part of their attacks and, more than once, Cork forced turnovers with the number 1 far from home but they were unable to capitalise.

Kevin O’Donovan, the match-winner last week against Roscommon, did almost get in for a goal chance but Corbett’s pass forced him just too far wide. However, the defender did well to win a 45 off Lynch, which Sherlock converted.

That left it 0-3 to 0-2 after 18 minutes but Derry replied with three points on the trot, two from Paul Cassidy and one by Ethan Doherty after Ciarán McFaul had won a kickout too easily.

While Ruairí Deane replied with a fisted point after linking well with Ian Maguire, goalkeeper Lynch had a good chance to put Derry three ahead again but his shot dropped just short and his opposite number Micheál Aodh Martin did well to avert any danger.

As half-time approached, a Sherlock long-range shot was deflected wide and he was once again successful from the 45m line. In injury time, O’Donovan was able to get his fisted effort over the bar despite being fouled – as against Roscommon, Cork had scored the last three points before the interval to trail by just one, 0-6 to 0-5.

From the restart, Ian Maguire won possession and found Matty Taylor, who also put Colm O’Callaghan in for a goal chance but Conor Glass was back well to defend and Derry made the most of that let-off as Niall Loughlin and Ciarán McFaul put them three points in front once more.

On 42, Ruairí Deane’s strong run led to a half-chance of a goal for Brian O’Driscoll but, under pressure, he pulled a low shot wide. At the other end, Shane McGuigan’s third free of the day made it 0-9 to 0-5.

Cork needed something and it arrived with the goal but any momentum generated was soon halted.

Derry's Conor Doherty celebrates after scoring a goal. Picture: INPHO/John McVitty

After another McGuigan point, Doherty went close to a second goal, denied by a Kevin O’Donovan block before firing wide. Cork sub Chris Óg Jones marked his arrival with a point to leave four in it, 1-10 to 1-6, with 16 minutes left. O’Callaghan did send over a left-footed point to make it a one-score game again, but it was not to be Cork’s day.

Two points from impressive midfielder Brendan Rogers put Derry five ahead before they were awarded an injury-time penalty as McGuigan was fouled by Taylor.

McGuigan took the kick himself but Martin got down well to save. It was mere consolation, however.

Scorers for Derry: S McGuigan 0-4 f, C Doherty 1-0, P Cassidy, B Rogers, E Doherty 0-2 each, N Loughlin, C McFaul 0-1 each.

Cork: R Maguire 1-0, S Sherlock (45), C O’Callaghan 0-2 each, K O’Donovan, R Deane, C Óg Jones, E McSweeney 0-1 each.

DERRY: O Lynch; C McKaigue, E McEvoy, C McCluskey; C Doherty, G McKinless, P McGrogan; C Glass, B Rogers; P Cassidy, N Loughlin, E Doherty; N Toner, S McGuigan, C McFaul.

Subs: B Heron for Toner (46), L Murray for Loughlin (56), P Cassidy for McFaul (59), S Downey for McEvoy, P McNeil for E Doherty (70).

CORK: MA Martin; M Shanley, T Walsh, D O’Mahony; K O’Donovan, R Maguire, M Taylor; C O’Callaghan, I Maguire; K O’Hanlon, S Powter, B O’Driscoll; R Deane, C Corbett, S Sherlock.

Subs: E McSweeney for O’Hanlon (40, injured), C Óg Jones for Powter (50), B Hurley for Sherlock (56), J O’Rourke for O’Driscoll (59), P Walsh for Deane (66).

Referee: J McQuillan (Cavan).