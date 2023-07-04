Young guns firing as Danny Murphy's Cork City find their form at last

DANNY Murphy praised his ‘brilliant’ Cork City players for reaching the Avenir Sports All-Island Cup semi-final.

After a dismal run in the league before the mid-summer break, City have used the new competition to find form with some of their youngest players leading the way.

Not least Fiana Bradley, who doesn't turn 17 until December, as she got her second goal in two games for the club in the 1-0 win away to Crusaders in Belfast.

“She’s exceptional,” Murphy said. “It is hard to say what she is like, she just plays off the cuff. She’s our version of a street footballer. She’s aggressive. She holds the ball up well. It doesn’t matter who she plays against.

"She is still strong. You just know if she gets a chance she is going to score a goal and her goal was brilliant.”

Delighted goalscorer Fiana Bradley puts Cork City FC up against Crusaders FC at Seaview in Belfast. Picture: Alan Lewis

It was a fine team effort overall though.

“The girls were brilliant. The first half, in terms of football, I thought we were excellent. I thought we kept the ball well and caused them a lot of problems. They kind of came after us in the second half but we were still composed and created a few chances.

“We never looked like conceding a goal and that is the most pleasing thing for me."

MOMENTUM

After a difficult start to the league season, Murphy fully believes that his players have turned a corner.

“We got a group of girls who love being at this football club, want to win games, want to do well. They listen to the things you are trying to implement.

"It’s taken us a little bit of more time to get to where we are but we’re doing the right things and when you do the right things you get results. I always believed that we were a good team and we could play, just didn’t play great at times.

We gave away sloppy goals. Now we’re keeping sheets and doing well. There’s so many positives to take away from it.

“We mock Eva (Mangan) about her heading. She wouldn’t head the ball when I first came in a year ago. She headed it twice there and won tackles, those are things that are developing in her game.

“Having Jesse (Mendez) back there. I thought Ciara McNamara, Shaunagh (McCarthy), and Lauren Walsh were brilliant.”

Now it is back to the drawing board as the club gets ready for the semi-finals after developing a habit of winning games.

“It doesn’t matter what level of competition; it’s going into every game and winning them,” he said.

“Now we’re going to go there, we’re going to prepare, and we’re going to try and get a result that will hopefully kick us into a final. We have work to do now to get us through the semi-final.”