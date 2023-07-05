Johnny Sexton must learn to keep his cool to lead Ireland in the World Cup

WITH two months to go until the Rugby World Cup kick off in France the countdown is now very much on to Ireland’s opening game against Romania in Bordeaux on September 9, although Ireland’s preparations are likely to be heavily impacted by Jonathan Sexton’s impending disciplinary hearing.

Last week the EPCR announced that the Irish captain will have to face a disciplinary hearing on the back of his conduct in the aftermath of Leinster’s agonising 26-27 loss to La Rochelle in the Champions Cup Final at the Aviva Stadium.

Sexton, of course, did not play in that final due to a groin injury he sustained during the Six Nations while on Ireland duty, but after the game, he was seen approaching referee Jaco Peyper to give him a piece of his mind, and given the fact that he is now facing charges on July 13 as a result of this confrontation we can assume that his remarks may have been a bit on the fruity side.

Such behaviour is deemed completely unacceptable in rugby union, so it is no surprise that there are repercussions to his actions as it wasn’t a good look, but in all likelihood, he will probably end up with just a slap on the wrist. It would certainly be a huge surprise if he were to receive the sort of ban that would see him miss any, or all, of the World Cup.

SEVERE

Obviously, if Sexton were to receive a punishment that saw him miss any of the tournament then Andy Farrell’s plans will be severely disrupted, but even if he gets off lightly then the question has to be asked as to whether, for the good of the team, Farrell should consider changing the captaincy.

That might seem harsh and perhaps an overreaction, but in a tight knockout game, deep into the World Cup, having a captain that is more than likely unpopular amongst the referees at that tournament might well end up being a disadvantage in terms of Ireland’s hopes of lifting the William Webb Ellis trophy.

Asking this question should not be seen as an anti-Sexton statement either, as there can be no denying his importance to this Ireland team. His presence in the green no 10 jersey gives this Irish team a real aura, and it is hard to make a case for Ireland winning this World Cup without him, whereas with him pulling the strings at out-half you feel that Ireland have a real shot at history.

Players like Jack Crowley and Ross Byrne can come in and play at ten for Ireland and perform at world-class levels, but both have a long way to go to be able to match Sexton’s aura.

Rising star Jack Crowley helped Munster to silverware but is inexperienced. Picture: Nic Bothma/Sportsfile

The point here is that Ireland’s hopes might be better served by having a different voice and face questioning calls and communicating with referees. To win a World Cup all the small little things will have to go your way, and you certainly do not want to be in a position where you are questioning the subconscious of the referees.

It might make sense if either Peter O’Mahony or James Ryan were to lead Ireland in the competition, as both have substantial experience in terms of captaining sides at the highest level.

This Ireland team is a team full of leaders anyway, so it probably does not matter to the players themselves who the official captain is. But it might make a difference to refs.

Add in the possibility of Sexton getting injured and there is another reason to reconsider. He will be 38 at the time of the competition and the chances of him getting through the entire tournament unscathed is probably low.

Farrell will not announce his finalised 33-man squad until late August, by which time the Sexton saga should be resolved. We will know by then the extent of the fallout of his disciplinary meeting.

If we’re honest the chance of a change of captaincy this close to the competition’s kick-off is extremely unlikely, but if Farrell and his coaching team feel that Sexton’s presence as Ireland’s on-field leader might have negative consequences then it should definitely be considered.