Éire Óg hurlers gear up for league final against Carrigaline

ÉIRE ÓG head into the Co-Op SuperStores Cork PIHC buoyed by promotion from the RedFM Division 3 Hurling League.

After a challenging season last year a strong league campaign in 2023 would have been more than welcome and after nine tough games, the Ovens club can look forward to mixing it with some of the best in the Division 2 League next year.

Éire Óg will face Carrigaline in the Division 3 League decider. Yet they know that championship is the bread and butter.

Since Éire Óg’s promotion from the IAHC in the 2020 season, with the final not played until August 2021 due to covid, Éire Óg have only won two games, both against Youghal, the first game of the championship in 2021 and the relegation play-off final in 2022.

It’s a record that the Muskerry club will look to improve on in the upcoming championship season.

Manager John Malone, who is in his second year at the helm is very much savouring the role.

“I would say so far the second season has been much more satisfying than the first campaign.

It was tough last year. Nine players that were involved in the IAHC success are no longer involved.

“Many youngsters were thrown in the deep end because of injuries, retirements and so on, but 12 months on they have that valuable experience under their belt that should stand to them going forward.

“It’s flowing a little bit easier this year for us, obviously results have helped, every player is up for it. Ending up in the relegation final in 2022 wasn’t where we wanted to be, but it has stood to us so far this season.

“The lads don’t want to be involved in a relegation scrap again.”

Malone served as a selector with the first team before he got the managers bib at the end of the 2021 season and he admits it has taken him time to adjust to the role.

“There’s a huge difference between being a selector and a manager. When you’re a selector, you watch the lads, give your opinion but the buck stops with the boss. The players will come to you when you’re in charge.

Éire Óg hurling manager John Malone.

“There’s more time in managing a team, more phone calls and so on, you can’t just walk away from a training session and go home. I would like to think that last year will stand to me.

“It does take a year to get yourself into the groove, and that has been proven with other managers in the GAA and in other sports.”

NEW VOICES

There was a reshuffle of the management team during the close season.

Former Cork hurler and Erin’s Own’s 2006 county SHC winning captain Timmy Kelleher came in as one of the selectors. Courcey Rovers' Vincent Hurley, a very talented coach who is working with the Cork U16s, also arrived. The Éire Óg boss is pleased with the new voices.

“Timmy has brought something different, he has a huge knowledge of hurling, vastly experienced.

“In terms of Vincent, I was interested in bringing him on board when I took over at the end of 2021, but he was committed to Ballinascarthy.

“Thankfully, when Éire Óg contacted him at the end of last year he was interested in the job, there was talks and we were delighted when he accepted the offer.

“The players really wanted him. He’s an outstanding coach, he did great work below in Ballinascarthy and he’s also with the Cork Development squads at the moment.

He has tweaked a few things and it has made all the difference so far.”

Éire Óg will be looking to make an impression when championship starts in August.

The team in red and yellow are with three Carrigdhoun teams in the group stage: Valley Rovers, Carrigaline and Ballymartle.

“It’s a very difficult group, three really good teams,” Malone says. “What we are looking for is the players to go out on championship day and put the best foot forward.

“We will be up against three physical teams who can hurl so we will have to be ready.

“The first game against Valley Rovers is important. I know it’s a cliché, but since the start of the year we have taken it game by game and it has worked so far, so we will keep doing that.”