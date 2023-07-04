Picking the best young hurlers looking to push into the Cork U20 team

WHILE the season ended too soon for the Cork senior hurlers there was the consolation of the brilliant U20 All-Ireland triumph to look back on.

And with a large contingent of that successful side underage again next year there will be high hopes of a repeat in 2024.

Tadhg O'Connell, Darragh O’Sullivan, James Dwyer, Diarmuid Healy, William Buckley, Ross O’Sullivan, David Cremin and Jack Leahy all started this year’s All-Ireland U20 final in Semple Stadium, which Ben O’Connor’s side won by 2-22 to 3-13, while both Eoin O’Leary and Adam O’Sullivan were sprung from the bench in the decider.

Ballincollig's Tadhg O'Connell is hooked by Midleton's David Cremin. Picture: David Keane.

The likes of Mikey Finn, Timmy Wilk, Cillian Tobin and Ben Nyhan all had various levels of involvement in the campaign too.

All of those players are eligible for the U20 grade again next year, which would suggest that Cork should be one of the favourites to retain their All-Ireland U20 crown.

Ballygarvan’s Kevin Lyons did not play for the U20s this year, due to injury issues, but he had represented Cork at U20 level in 2022 and will be the main contender for the number three shirt next year, while Fr O’Neill’s goalkeeper Paudie O’Sullivan is the most likely candidate to step into place vacated by Midleton’s Brion Saunderson.

That’s the bones of next year’s line-up.

Sean Meade, Pobailscoil Na Tríonóide, Youghal getting in a great tackle on Kevin Lyons, St Francis College, Rochestown in the Harty Cup. Picture: Dan Linehan

James Byrne of Ballinora, Adam Walsh of Bride Rovers, Rory Sheahan of Kanturk, Oran O’Regan of Erin's Own and Kyle Wallace of St Catherine’s were all also involved in that historic minor win of two years ago, and they will no doubt be hoping to be in the frame for next year’s U20 panel.

One hurler not mentioned amongst the above group, despite the fact that he was an integral part of both this year’s U20 win and the minor triumph of 2021 is Ben O’Connor. The St Finbarr’s man would have been a shoo-in for the centre-back berth next year, but he has now officially gone to rugby, so there is no point in including him in the consideration list.

This actually presents a potential issue, as there is no obvious candidate to pick up the number six geansaí next year.

That is not to say there are not plenty of options, but it is the one area that is probably most up for grabs.

Ballincollig’s James Dwyer would certainly have the physical presence to man the role, as would Lyons, although they would then be moved from other parts of the team.

Another option would be to bring in the 2022 minor centre-back, Daniel Murnane of Carrigtwohill, who impressed in the position across that campaign, even if Cork did not progress out of Munster.

Cork's Timmy Wilk and Daniel Murnane in minor action against Kerry in 2022. Picture: Don MacMonagle

It might make sense, as he could come straight in and play a role he is used to while retaining the services of Dwyer alongside him in his usual wing-back slot, while the other defensive positions would be filled by players comfortable in their respective roles too.

Recent All-Ireland winners against Offaly, Adam and Ross O’Sullivan, as well as Wilk, were mainstays of that 2022 minor side. Others, including Murnane, will expect to join them on the panel next year. That includes full-back James O’Brien from Fermoy and Peter O’Shea from Erin's Own.

ROOKIES

This brings us to members of this year’s minor side, who might well come into the reckoning while still having three years remaining on the age. Ben and Barry Walsh of Killeagh are certainly two worth considering, while Jayden Casey of Youghal and Barry O’Flynn of Sarsfields might also be worth a look.

Ben Walsh and Casey were part of last year’s minor team too, of course.

You would expect Cork’s biggest challenges next year to come from the likes of Limerick, Clare, Offaly and Galway, although under the current format, there really is no point looking beyond your next game in Munster. The provincial championship is a minefield and is one that can blow up on you at any moment.

Three All-Irelands in four years has been amazing for Cork hurling, but let’s be greedy, four of them in five years sounds that bit better.