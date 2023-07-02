David Hanlon and Mark Lenehan razor sharp as Buttevant outlast Kilmurry in league final

Buttevant 3-10 Kilmurry 1-7

BUTTEVANT emerged as deserved winners over Kilmurry in the Cork Credit Unions League Division 6 final in Millstreet.

By the end of the hour, teenager David Hanlon provided the X-factor with a magnificent 3-3. Far from a one-man show, Buttevant performed with an intensity and purpose that ultimately proved too strong.

Importantly, they brought hunger and determination to the table and faced down all that Kilmurry could throw at them. County JAFC holders Kilmurry, short a number of players, stayed with the victors for a stage yet for the majority of the contest, they struggled to contain Buttevant’s more attractive play.

Buttevant made an early statement, Niall O’Riordan and Mark Lenehen combined for Hanlon to blast to the net. Dangerous full-forward Lenehen added a pair of points.

Briefly Kilmurry put the brakes on the opposing surge once Joe McGinn pointed a free followed by a white flag from Padraig Brehanu. Still, Buttevant bossed the proceeding. There was much to admire in their work-rate, as defenders Aaron Trimm, Kyle Bowles, and the O’Riordan brothers held a steadfast presence with Hanlon and Lenehen holding a telling influence up front.

And their cause was boosted when midfielder Ben O’Connor was grounded to win a penalty, Hanlon dispatching the spotter beyond Kilmurry keeper Jason McDonnell.

The Muskerry representatives attempted a response, but Laurence Aislind was denied a goal with a brilliant save from Denis O’Sullivan.

McGinn obliged with pointed frees only for Buttevant to reply, Hanlon and Chris O’Toole splitting the uprights for a 2-6 to 0-4 advantage at the break.

Kilmurry's Joe McGinn has his shot blocked down by Buttevant's Michael Walsh. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Buttevant carried the good form into the second spell, Seamus Madigan and Hanlon pointing prior to 17-year-old Hanlon flicking to the net from a Lenehen centre to complete his hat-trick. That came after another superb save by Buttevant netminder O'Sullivan from Aisling.

Hard though as Kilmurry attempted to mount a comeback, Buttevant kept their opponents at arm's length for the remainder of the encounter.

Victory allows Buttevant look ahead with confidence to the new Premier JAFC, drawn alongside Cobh, St Finbarrs and St Michael’s. No doubt, Kilmurry will take stock ahead of their debut in the same grade, facing Millstreet, St James and Kinsale in their group.

Scorers for Buttevant: D Hanlon 3-3 (1-0 pen), M Lenehen 0-3 (0-1 f), S Madigan, P Behan, C O’Toole, M O’Neill 0-1 each.

Kilmurry: J McGinn 0-4 f, S Warren 1-0, L Aisling 0-2, P Brehanu 0-1.

BUTTEVANT: D O’Sullivan; A Trimm, M Walsh, N O’Riordan; B O’Riordan, K Bowles, G Carey; B O’Connor, K Lenehen; D Ryan, D Hanlon, C O’Toole; P Behan, M Lenehen, S Madigan.

Subs: D Ryan for G Carey (h-t), S O’Callaghan for C O’Toole (36), A O’Neill for B O’Riordan (41), J O’Neill for D Ryan (45), D Walsh for B O’Riordan (50), K O’Keeffe for N O’Riordan (50), D Keane for K Lenehen (55), M O’Neill for K Lenehen (58).

KILMURRY: J McDonnell; O Keane, K Barrett, G O’Mahony; M Dromey, W Ronan, B Hinchion; K Kelleher, G Barrett; C Kelleher, L Aisling, S Curzon; P Behanu, J McGinn, S Warren.

Subs: J O’Mullane for P Brehanu (45), P Grainger for B Hinchion (53).

Referee: D Hickey (Millstreet).