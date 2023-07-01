Fiana Bradley fires Cork City past Crusaders into All Island Cup semi

Crusaders 0 Cork City 1

CORK City are through to the semi-finals of the Avenir Sports All Island Cup after Fiana Bradley’s second goal in two games gave them the victory over Crusaders at Seaview in Belfast.

The result means that the club top the group, having collected nine points from nine, and they are through to their first semi-final of any competition since 2020.

All they needed was a point to advance, and they had to work for the result as Crusaders were on the front foot from the whistle.

Jessica Rea and Morganne Briggs started the game by shooting from distance, and Abby McCarthy stood firm to catch the ball on both occasions.

Then Amy McGivern tried to dribble through, and Jesse Mendez stood her ground to win the ball back for her side.

The first time City got forward, Bradley was flagged for offside after she ran onto a long ball that Eva Mangan sent over the top.

When Mairead McCann picked off a pass from Abby McCarthy, Jesse Mendez immediately jumped in and wrestled the ball back.

That was how the game was played, City were first to everything and they calmly dealt with everything that the home side put together.

The Rebel Army won their first corner of the game in the 21st minute through good work on the left-hand side. Mangan’s ball went to the front post and Briggs knocked this out of play.

Even though nothing came out of this, it was the start of the club asserting themselves in the final third.

The best that Crusaders could do during this spell was a shot from Briggs, and Ciara McNamara blocked this.

City then won a succession of corners and started putting the home side under real pressure. This paid off when Bradley went for goal after being played through by Ellie O’Brien and she hit the post. The ball came back out to her and the striker made it 1-0 by tapping in the rebound.

O’Brien almost scored herself when Maddy Harvey-Clifford took a heavy first touch after collecting a back pass. The goalkeeper instantly reacted by booting the ball away, and City won a throw-in inside Crusaders' half.

Even though nothing came out of this, it allowed the Rebel Army to pin the home side into their own half and stop them from trying anything in the minutes that were left in the first half.

After Rachel McLaren was sent off and Crusaders went down to 10, a chance to seal the win fell to Christina Dring and Harvey-Clifford stopped her shot with a point-blank save.

City had to play deep inside their own half with the time that was left, and they managed to get their first clean sheet of the season.

CRUSADERS: Maddy Harvey-Clifford; Caitlyn Hamilton, Amy McGivern, Faith Johnston, Mairead McCann, Morganne Briggs, Abigail Redmond, Beth Chalmers, Darcie McNeill, Rachel McLaren, Jessica Rea.

Subs: Holly Otter for McCann (59), Danielle Tuffey-McDowell for McGivern (68).

CORK CITY: Abby McCarthy; Lauren Walsh, Ciara McNamara, Eva Mangan, Shaunagh McCarthy, Ellie O’Brien, Chloe Atkinson, Jesse Mendez, Niamh Cotter, Fiana Bradley, Kiera Sena.

Subs: Christina Dring for Sena (66), Alix Mendez for Atkinson (66), Danielle Burke for Cotter (78), Lauren Singleton for O’Brien (78), Heidi Mackin for Bradley (84).

Referee: Stuart McClelland