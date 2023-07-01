Cork intermediates knocked out holders Galway

Cork 0-16 Galway 0-8

CORK secured their place in the Glen Dimplex All-Ireland Intermediate Camogie quarter-final as they overcame holders Galway to finish the group as runners-up behind Kilkenny.

They had to battle hard and it wasn’t until the start of the fourth quarter that Cork began to pull away.

It was winner-takes-all for both so Galway are out, albeit with a new side under the rules having lifted last year's All-Ireland.

Playing against the strong win in the opening half, Cork were full value for their three-point interval lead.

Galway got the game’s opening score with an Ava Lynskey point but Cliona O’Leary levelled with a free before Laura Doyle struck from play.

With their defence holding a firm grip on the Galway attack Cork held their lines. Aoibhinn Barry made it 0-2 each before three points in a row from Lauren Homan (2) and Lucy Allen.

Rose Murphy and O'Leary added to Cork's tally and Chloe Broderick replied before Stephanie Beausang denied Aoibhinn Barry with a good save.

Broderick pounced before the break but Cork were still 0-7 to 0-4 up.

On the resumption, Homan converted a free but Cork hit then struck four successive wides with Niamh Horan pointing for Galway.

The Tribe then went 17 minutes without a score as Cork took over. Upping the tempo, the Rebels split the posts through Allen, Rachel Harty and O’Leary (2).

The hosts then won a penalty after Rachel Harty was impeded on her path to goal. Homan clipped it over but from there until the finish there was only going to be one outcome.

The Cork attack picked off points, Homan and Rose Murphy with two each, before Broderick and Niamh Spellman (2) brought the curtain down on the last game in Group 1.

Cork's Avril Cashman boots the ball away from Galway's Shelia Forde. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Scorers for Cork: L Homan 0-5 (0-2 f, 0-1 pen), C O'Leary 0-4 (0-2 f), R Murphy 0-3, L Allen 0-2, R Harty, L Doyle 0-1each.

Galway: C Broderick 0-3 (0-2 f, 0-1 45), N Spellman 0-2 f, A Lynskey, N Horan, A Barry 0-1 each.

CORK: S Beausang: A Moloney, N O'Leary, E Flanagan; L Doyle, M Ring, L O'Sullivan; A O'Callaghan, R Harty (c); R Murphy, L Allen, A Cashman; C Dooley, C O'Leary, L Homan.

Subs: F Nelligan for C Dooley (42), I Sheehan for L Allen (52), T McCarthy for A Cashman (52), E O'Donovan for A Moloney (58), C Golden for A O'Callaghan (58).

GALWAY: C Hickey; P Finnerty, L Burke, E Burke; S Forde, R Kelly, J Daly; K Donoghue, R Hughes; K Broderick, A Lynskey (c), A Barry; N Horan, K Mannion, M Dillon.

Subs: A Crowe for J Daly (h-t), S McGinley for K Mannion (39), K Coleman for S Forde (42), N Spellman for R Hughes (46), A Rock for C Broderick (56).

Referee: Mike Ryan (Tipperary).