Cork ladies footballers hit Tipp for eight goals to power into All-Ireland quarter-final

Cork 8-12 Tipperary 2-3

CORK blitzed Tipperary for five first-half goals to qualify for this year’s TG4 All-Ireland SFC quarter-final in Clonakilty on Saturday afternoon.

The final Group 4 clash between the Munster rivals was a straight shootout to see who would join group winners, Galway, in the All-Ireland’s last eight.

Hosting its second high-profile LGFA match of the 2023 season, a huge attendance at Clonakilty’s Ahamilla Complex witnessed an explosive Cork performance that result in five goals inside the opening 15 minutes.

Despite losing Ciara O’Sullivan to a controversial red card decision and Anna Ryan for a 10-minute sin-binning, Cork easily saw out the second half and deservedly booked their place in the championship’s knockout stages.

This was a terrific Cork performance that eradicated the memory of their previous outing, a disappointing loss away to Galway. Eight goals and each of them superbly crafted made for a one-sided contest but take nothing away from Shane Ronayne’s side’s determination and skill. This is a hungry Cork team ready to face any quarter-final opponent.

Injuries to Eimear Kiely and Emma Cleary will be a concern, as will Ciara O’Sullivan’s appeal, but this match will be remembered for the manner in which Cork outclassed their opponents and racked up eight goals.

Ahead of throw-in, Cork and Tipperary’s players wore white t-shirts emblazoned with the slogan ‘#United For Equality’ as part of the LGFA and Camogie players' on-going demand for equality in their respective sports.

On the pitch, the Rebels began without the services of an injured Katie Quirke but had dual players Orlaith Cahalane (returning from injury) and Hannah Looney in their starting 15.

Emma Morrissey opened the scoring straight from the throw-in but that’s about as good as it got for Tipperary before Cork thundered into the game.

Doireann O’Sullivan’s attempt at a point came back off the upright and Eimear Kiely netted the rebound. Máire O’Callaghan raised a green flag from the ensuing kick-out prior to Hannah Looney and Ciara O’Sullivan points making it 2-2 to 0-1 inside four minutes.

Cork refused to relent as Doireann O’Sullivan’s free released Orlaith Cahalane who found the back of the net. Anna Ryan finished off a flowing move from her half-back position, as Doireann O’Sullivan (free) and Hannah Looney points heaped on the misery.

Emma Morrissey temporarily stopped the rot with her second score Shane Ronayne’s side finished the half with a flourish as Eimear Kiely was brought down and twin-sister Daire converted the resulting penalty.

Eimear Kiely had to go off injured as Abigail Ring, Hannah Looney, Emma Cleary and Daire Kiely points made it 5-8 to 1-3 at the break. Aishling Moloney’s free cannoning in off the crossbar to give Tipp supporters something to shout about.

Tipperary goalkeeper Lauren Fitzpatrick tipped a Doireann O’Sullivan rasper over the crossbar immediately after the restart.

Fitzpatrick denied Ciara O’Sullivan shortly after before the latter was red-carded following a coming together between the Mourneabbey forward and Tipp goalkeeper. Anna Ryan’s yellow card shortly after temporarily reduced Cork to 21 players and Aishling Moloney took advantage, her rebounded shot deflecting over the Cork goal-line.

It mattered little as a Hannah Looney point preceded Anna Ryan’s second and Cork’s sixth goal.

Cork were rampant once again as Laura O’Mahony kicked her side’s eleventh point and substitutes Dara Kiniry and Bríd O’Sullivan raised green flags in consecutive attacks. Moloney was then yellow carded before Doireann O’Sullivan converted a late free to send the huge attendance home happy from their Clonakilty visit.

Cork players congratulate each other after their win against Tipperary in the TG4 All-Ireland Ladies SFC at Ahamilla. Picture: Denis Minihane.

Scorers for Cork: A Ryan 2-0, D Kiely 1-1 (1-0 pen), H Looney 0-4, E Kiely, M O’Callaghan, O Cahalane, D Kiniry, B O’Sullivan 1-0 each, D O’Sullivan 0-3 (0-2 f), A Ring, E Cleary, C O’Sullivan, L O’Mahony 0-1 each.

Tipperary: A Moloney 2-1 (1-0 f), E Morrissey 0-2.

CORK: M O’Sullivan; M Duggan, E Meaney, R Phelan; A Ryan, S Kelly, L O’Mahony; M O’Callaghan (c), H Looney; D Kiely, E Cleary, C O’Sullivan; O Cahalane, D O’Sullivan, E Kiely.

Subs: A Ring for E Kiely (16, inj), B O’Sullivan for E Cleary (46, inj), D Kiniry for O Cahalane (52), A O’Mahony for A Ryan (52, inj).

TIPPERARY: L Fitzpatrick; E Kelly, L Spillane; E Cronin; M Curley (c), L Morrissey, C O’Dwyer; E Morrissey, L Dillon; S English, K Downey, C English; A McGuigan, N Martin, A Moloney.

Subs: A Delaney for C English (37), S Ryan for L Morrissey (40), N Spillane for L Dillon (42), E O’Sullivan for K Downey (42).

Referee: Jonathan Murphy (Carlow).