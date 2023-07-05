Denise O’Sullivan: It was always a dream of mine to play in a World Cup

IT started in a car parking space that acted as a makeshift goal in Knocknaheeny: Denise O’Sullivan wanted to play at a World Cup.

No matter where she went, Wilton United on the Lee Road or North Carolina Courage in the United States, it remained the cause that drove her meteoric rise to the top.

Now she has her bags packed for Australia after making the Irish squad that will play at its very first World Cup.

“From a young age I always had that in the back of my head,” she looked back.

“It was always a dream of mine to play in a World Cup and I always believed that we could do it. I was always so driven as a kid. Football was everything to me and that was all I wanted to do.

Now that we are going, it is a bit surreal.

"I said it to the girls last night. Only at that event was it really starting to sink in, just seeing everyone there and our sponsors and all the young girls in Ireland jerseys. It is just really great and we are all very excited.”

The excitement was taken up a notch when she landed in Ireland and visited her family in Knocknaheeny.

They organised a World Cup party that brought people from all over Cork to the terrace where she grew up.

"A couple of weeks ago I told the family that was I was going to be home for a couple of days. Vera (Pauw) gave me permission to see them before the World Cup. The minute I told them, they had all of that organised,” she said.

“It was phenomenal. The whole community came out. Just shows what sport can do, everyone helping getting that organised. My family have been phenomenal. They were all very excited about it and it was a great send-off."

Willie Walsh and Denise O'Sullivan at the World Cup send-off, at her home in Courtown Drive, Knocknaheeny. Picture: Jim Coughlan

That helped make it real, after months of just trying to get her head around what happened last October at Hampden Park, when Ireland beat Scotland to qualify for the World Cup.

O’Sullivan played the full 90 minutes that night, and she set up Amber Barrett to score the winning goal.

Nine months later and the Irish centurion is still trying to get to grips with what she achieved with her teammates at Hampden.

“It didn’t sink in for a very long time,” she explained.

“As I said, it is only starting to feel surreal now. Obviously, the girls have been in camp for the last two weeks and I was with my club team.

"I’m the captain of that team and my full focus was trying to be on the club but always in the back of my mind I was thinking about the girls in camp.

“I was stressing out and a bit anxious that I wanted to be here. Now that I’m here and being at that event last night, the squad has been named now, this media. It’s fantastic as well. It’s all starting to kick in now that we’re going and it’s very soon."

Denise O'Sullivan takes on Lilly Agg at Ireland training. Picture: INPHO/Ryan Byrne

The one thing that has carried O’Sullivan through the last year is her roots. Her love for the Rebel County runs deep and it has kept her grounded in the moment during a seemingly never-ending World Cup countdown.

STARTING POINT

With that sense of belonging comes a deep appreciation of what came before, and O’Sullivan is forever thankful for teams like Cork Women’s FC and Glasgow City.

"That was a starting point for me, being with Dave Bell who was a massive influence on my career with the Gaynor Cup squads," she looked back at playing in the Women’s National League.

"Playing with those girls. I played with Megan Connolly. It was just fantastic. That is where I saw my development keep going up. After that, it was time to move out of Ireland. Taking that next step was very important to me and I finally did it and I went over to Glasgow."

Before finishing up, O’Sullivan offered advice to the next generation of footballers on Leeisde.

I know this sounds really cliché but work hard. I think that is so important. Surround yourself with good people.

"I think that is really important as well. There’s always stuff you can improve on. You’re never going to be great at everything. Just go out every day and give 100%. Keep working on the things that you can be better at."