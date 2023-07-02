Cork City relieved to snatch a draw with Drogheda: We were terrible and very lucky

CORK City director of football Liam Buckley was honest in his assessment of his side's performance against Drogheda United. Buckley acknowledged that City did not perform well on the night and was happy to get a point from the game.

"It’s the best point of the season we will get. We were terrible. We didn’t play well at all so I’m delighted with the point. We were very lucky.

"We were outplayed by Drogheda. We were never at the races. We didn’t get out of gear. Disappointed from a group perspective, from all of us. The dressing room after; they are all bitterly disappointed because it is an opportunity and we didn’t take it.

"Thankfully we have got away with a point, which is great from where we were at.

It was like we were nearly overtrained. There was something. Everybody was just flat.

"The only good point about the game was the goal. A bit of link play. A good ball in from John (O’ Donovan) and a great finish. But we have got to play better than that. If we want to get up the table that won’t do.

“It was just the general performance. If you perform any bit well you have a chance of winning but we were nowhere near it and I think they appreciate that we are setting standards here and that wasn’t them. We need to be hitting higher standards to make sure we are winning games."

Cork City's Joe O'Brien Whitmarsh celebrates scoring the equaliser against Drogheda at Turner's Cross on Friday night. Picture: Howard Crowdy

He felt they let the fans down.

"There was a big crowd here. They have been brilliant. They have been sticking with us. We are still in that second-bottom spot. We need to get out of that.

We do appreciate the support and we can’t be putting on a display like that, we really can’t.

“We have beaten Shamrock Rovers here. We have beaten Bohemians here. We have beaten Drogheda away. Every three points matter every week. As long as you are in the mix and putting in an effort, but the effort here tonight was nowhere near good enough. Every week we have got to put ourselves in with a chance of getting a point, three points, right through to the end of the season because it’s that rough.

"There are no easy games in the league, no matter who you are playing they are going to put it up to you. If you don’t turn up, like we didn’t tonight, you normally get turned over so that’s why I’m thinking it was a great point for us bearing in mind we didn’t play well at all."

STRENGTHEN

Tiernan Brook was in attendance at Turner's Cross and Buckley is hopeful more will join the U21 Republic of Ireland international goalkeeper.

“That’s a done deal. It won’t be just Tiernan, we will be bringing in one or two more, hopefully over the next week or two because we have picked up a few injuries with Darragh (Crowley) out for the season. Ethon (Varian) and (Albin) Winbo are injured as well.

"On top of the injuries, we need to strengthen up a wee bit to give ourselves a chance of moving up the table.

"Tiernan comes highly recommended. He will give us competition. Jimmy (Corcoran) has done brilliantly. I have been delighted with his effort. But we need some competition in all the positions."

City face St Patrick’s Athletic in Richmond Park next and Buckley knows they will have to be at their very best against an inform Pats’ side who had an emphatic win over UCD on Friday.

“Mentally we have got to re-group for next week. We have to go up to Pat's who had a 7-0 win this evening. That’s not going to be an easy game. We have got to re-group and make sure we are up for a scrap and fight, and make sure we are dogged and better than we were this evening."