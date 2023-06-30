St Finbarr's beat great rivals Nemo to secure Division 1 league

St Finbarr’s 2-11 Nemo Rangers 1-7

ST FINBARR’S have been crowned Cork Credit Unions Division 1 Football League champions following a comfortable victory over Nemo Rangers at Páirc Uí Rinn on Friday evening.

The Togher side are the first winner of the new Bryan O’Loughlin Cup. This game was keenly contested in the first half with the Barrs using all their experience to keep their opposition at arms-length in the second half.

Brian O'Loughlin presents the cup to Alan O'Connor, along with Pat Horgan, Cork GAA, Gary Hanrahan, Cork Credit Unions, and Mick O'Loughlin. Picture: Jim Coughlan

This is a good confidence booster for St Finbarr’s heading into championship which starts in just four weeks. Nemo Rangers will be disappointed with how the second half went, especially aided by the wind.

In one of the great GAA rivalries, both of these near neighbours have had some epic battles down through the years including the county final last year, and both met as recently as four weeks ago when St Finbarr’s won by five points in the league which was played in Togher.

Both of these heavyweights were down many players for a combination of reasons, but they still served up a lively encounter which kept the sizeable crowd on the edge of their seats throughout the hour even though the second half didn’t match the first in terms of quality. There was no shortage of endeavour.

St Finbarr’s, aided by the wind in the first half, got off to a good start raising three white flags inside six minutes, Ethan Twomey landing a mighty point from an acute angle and two Reece McInerney frees with the scores for the Blues. Nemo, understandably, given the strength of the wind, struggled to get a foothold in the early stages, but they got their first score after eight minutes when Oran McElliogott split the posts.

McElliogott got another point before Ciarán Dalton raised a green flag following good work by Colm Kiely. The sides traded points as Nemo led 1-3 to 0-4 after 15 minutes of action.

McInerney, accurate from frees, converted another one after 17 minutes before the Togher team nudged ahead courtesy of two cracking points from Colm McCarthy and Colin Lyons. A Gary Sayers free levelled matters until the Barrs scored two goals in the space of a minute.

John Barrett with the first green flag and a peach of a goal from Twomey, 2-7 to 1-4 after 27 minutes. A fisted effort from Kiely was much needed for Nemo. The sides traded points before the break as the Barrs led 2-8 to 1-6 at the interval.

Nemo, now aided by the wind in the second half, got the first score two minutes into the new half, Sayers with a long-range point. They wouldn’t score again.

Paul Kerrigan, Nemo Rangers, shoots from Colm McCarthy, St Finbarr's. Picture: Jim Coughlan

There was a lull in scoring with both teams defending valiantly. The next score didn’t arrive until the 41st minute when McInerney pointed from a free as the Barrs maintained their half-time lead despite playing against the wind in this half.

Nemo had plenty of possession but they struggled to make the ball stick up front, and shooting from long-range didn’t work either for Paul O’Donovan’s side. After 15 minutes without a score, two points came within 50 seconds of each other, sub Eoin McGreevy with a free from close range and another sub Colm Barrett made an impression with a fine point that curled over the bar.

The Barrs saw out the game efficiently as they claimed the league title.

Scorers for St Finbarr’s: J Barrett 1-2, R McInerney 0-4 f, E Twomey 1-1, C McCarthy, E McGreevy (f), C Lyons, C Barrett 0-1 each.

Nemo Rangers: G Sayers 0-3 (0-2 f), C Dalton 1-0, O McElligott 0-2, P Kerrigan, C Kiely 0-1 each.

ST FINBARR’S: D Newman; S Ryan, A O’Connor (c), C McCarthy; C Lyons, J Burns, B Hennessy; L Hannigan, D O’Brien; A Lyne, J Barrett, E Dennehy; R McInerney, E Twomey, B O’Connell.

Subs: M Donovan for L Hannigan, C Scully for B O’Connell, E McGreevy for D O’Brien (all h-t), W Buckley for R McInerney (43), C Barrett for A Lyne (45).

NEMO RANGERS: D O’Leary; K Histon, B Murphy, O Whyte; C Molloy, S Cronin, K O’Sullivan; B Cripps, A O’Donovan (c); J O’Donovan, C Kiely, C Dalton; P Kerrigan, G Sayers, O McElligott.

Subs: B O’Driscoll for P Kerrigan (43), R Corkery for C Kiely (49), T O’Brien for K O’Sullivan, J Cougan for O McElligott (both 56), S Burke for C Dalton (61).

Referee: John Ryan (Macroom).