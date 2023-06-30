Wilson Waweru turns it around for Cobh Ramblers away to Athlone

Athlone Town 2 Cobh Ramblers 3

COBH Ramblers had to do it the hard way to keep their winning run going as they scored two late goals to come from behind and beat Athlone Town 3-2 at Lissywollen.

Wilson Waweru and Pierce Philips made sure that Shane Keegan’s team picked up their fourth consecutive victory in the First Division.

Cobh had no time to settle into this as Athlone pressed them from the whistle. Once they came through this spell, Luke Desmond was set up for a side-footed attempt inside the area and Enda Minogue stopped this.

There was no relent with how the Ramblers played. They continued to create chances and frustrate Athlone. All of this nearly paid off in the 11th minute when a corner deflected toward the goal, but German Fuentes Rodriguez cleared the ball off the line.

Tiernan O’Brien then won his side a corner, and they used this to set up Demond on the edge of the area. He flicked the ball into the area and Minogue dealt with this for Athlone.

When Aaron Connolly put in a free-kick and the ball got headed wide at the back post, Cobh quickly broke up the left wing from the restart. Liam Kervick finished this off with the inside of his left boot and the Ramblers took the lead in the 24th minute.

The first save that Steacy had to make came from Connolly threading the ball through a congested penalty area to Haji Abdikadir. He tried to flick this on, right in front of the posts, and the goalkeeper got low to stop the shot.

This was the start of a prolonged period of possession for Athlone inside the Cobh half and it paid off when an unmarked Frantz Pierrot equalised in the final minute of the first half.

The forward was denied a second after the break through an excellent reactionary save from Steacy.

Their second goal seemed to catch everyone by surprise as Matthew Leal beat the tightest of angles to score in the 53rd minute.

After a lull in the game, Philips fired in from distance and equalised with a shot that gave Minogue no chance.

A new sense of life was breathed into the fixture, and Jason Abbott embodied this feeling around the ground as he went for goal from 25 yards out.

The ball was put back out into Waweru’s path, and the striker tapped this in to make it 3-2 to Cobh.

ATHLONE: Enda Minogue; German Fuentes Rodriguez, Jack Kavanagh, Noah Van Geenen, Patrick Hickey, Aaron Connolly, Frantz Pierrot, Valerii Dolia, Haji Abdikadir, Jamar Campion-Hinds, Matthew Leal.

Subs: Adam Lennon for Dolia (62), Oisin Duffy for Leal (77).

COBH: Lee Steacy; Justin Eguaibor, Brendan Frahill, Charlie Lyons, Wilson Waweru, Pierce Philips, Darragh O’Sullivan Connell, Luke Desmond, Liam Kervick, Tiernan O’Brien, Jason Abbott.

Subs: Michael McCarthy for Desmond (62), Cian Browne for O’Sullivan Connell (62), Dale Holland for Eguaibor (62), Conor Drinan for Kervick (86).

Referee: Gavin Colfer.