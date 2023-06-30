Cork City rescue point at home to Drogheda United in fight for safety

Cork City 1 Drogheda United 1

JOE O’Brien-Whitmarsh’s goal 10 minutes from time ensured that Cork City remained within touching distance of Drogheda in their fight to avoid relegation, after their draw with the Louth club at Turner's Cross on Friday night.

City were fortunate to come away with a point after being outclassed by their opponents for the majority of the match.

The result means City stay in the relegation/playoff zone, two points adrift of Drogheda, and four behind Sligo Rovers, who recorded an impressive victory over Bohemians.

It was the visitors who started the better of the sides. Drogheda were neat with their passes with Darragh Markey in particular causing City problems with his positioning on the pitch.

The away side were aggressive without the ball by pressing City high up the pitch. While Drogheda looked comfortable in possession, City certainly were not. Cian Coleman was caught on the ball by Markey, with the Drogheda player opting to pass to Dale Rooney, when the better option would have been for him to take on a shot himself, as Rooney’s cross failed to find a teammate.

Tiernan Brooks, who is set to sign for City, was present in the crowd at Turners Cross, and he could have been thinking that he will be kept busy when he does eventually play for the club, such was the amount of time the ball was in City’s half during the first 20 minutes of the game.

City did have moments they managed to get the crowd on their feet, but they weren’t causing Drogheda any major issues, as the hosts struggled to settle into the game and navigate a way past the visitors' high press.

Drogheda continued to create chances but failed to captilise on their opportunities with Ryan Breenan and Rooney wasteful in front of goal.

Cork City’s Jimmy Corcoran saves bravely at the feet of Adam Foley of Drogheda United at Turner’s Cross last night.

Such was the high standard of Drogheda’s play in the first half, it was difficult to see why they are in a relegation battle. The willingness of the players to pass and move, and to always give the man on the ball options, was making it extremely difficult for City to get any sort of foothold.

City’s attacking threat in the half only became noticeable in the final five minutes. Ruairi Keating just couldn’t reach Gordon Walker’s excellent delivery, with Coleman also causing a moment of concern for the Drogheda defence.

Surprisingly there were no changes in the City team at half-time, not so much in terms of personnel but more to do with the shape of the team, as Drogheda were well prepared to play against the 5-3-2 of City.

The start of the second half was no different. The Rebel Army struggled to keep hold of the ball with the visitors in control of the game. The only reason the game remained scoreless was the lack of a natural striker in the Drogheda team.

Drogheda deservingly took the lead in the 67th minute when Cian Baragary’s heavy touch was pounced on by Breenan, before the attacker slipped Adam Foley through who calmly finished past Jimmy Corcoran.

City drew level in the 80th, when the ball fell kindly to O’Brien-Whitmarsh in the penalty area, from a John O’Donovan cross, and the 18-year-old showed great composure in the box to poke the ball beyond Andrew Wogan.

CITY: Corcoran; Walker (Bargary 59), Coleman, Gilchrist, Custovic, O’Donovan, Bolger, Healy (Coffey 59), O’Brien-Whitmarsh; Keating, Owolabi (Murphy 59).

DROGHEDA: Wogan; Ahui, Adegboyega, Keely, Weir; Rooney, Deegan, Noone (Topcu 70), Foley (McNally 77), Markey; Brennan.

Referee: D McGrath.