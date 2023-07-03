Graham Cummins on why many League of Ireland transfers are done and dusted before deadline day

DESPITE the League of Ireland transfer window only opening today, many deals have already been agreed.

Some of those agreements involve all three parties — the buying and selling clubs, and the player.

Some deals will have only an agreement between the buyer and the player, without the selling club having granted permission for their player to talk to other teams.

It’s not uncommon that clubs would have negotiated a deal for a player several weeks ago, so when it comes to July 1, the transfer or loan of a player can be done immediately without complications.

When I joined Shamrock Rovers on loan from Cork City, it was a deal that had been finalised almost a month earlier.

I was left out of a matchday squad for a game against St Pat’s at the end of May and was told to go find a new club the day before the match.

By the beginning of the next week, I’d spoken to Stephen Bradley and was happy with his proposal and everything was agreed between all parties that Tuesday.

Surprisingly, I played and scored in the two remaining games for City before the window opened.

HOLDING OUT HOPE

A little part of me hoped that scoring in those matches would have changed John Cotter’s mind, but once that last match against Derry City ended, it was just good luck wishes in the dressing room after.

City have been linked heavily with Derry player Brandon Kavanagh, and fans may be sceptical that the player will remain with the Candystripes because he has been a regular in their recent starting 11s. From my experience, if City and Derry have come to an agreement on the player, and Kavanagh is happy with the deal, then there will be no issues with the attacker joining City when the transfer window opens.

Kavanagh would be a great addition for City. He could play up front in a two, or on the wings in a three.

There is an option of also playing him in the middle, but I feel he might be a bit light for that position. He is an intelligent player who finds pockets on the pitch and has the ability to pick a defence-splitting pass.

Going in the opposite direction could be Ruairi Keating.

Looking at Keating’s recent performances, his body language is nowhere near what it was at the beginning of the season.

Ruairi Keating of Cork City in action against Andy Boyle of Dundalk. Picture: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Keating was chasing every ball and working incredibly hard for the team in earlier games; now he seems to walk around the pitch and to complain to his team-mates more.

The moment I felt that something was up was when Tunde Owolabi scored in their away fixture against Drogheda United. Keating’s celebration was very muted for such an important goal.

He just looks like a player that believes he has a better offer on the table and wants to take it. I understand Keating’s reasoning if Derry’s interest is concrete.

He does have a better chance of winning something with them. He would probably be earning a better wage, and he would be playing European football.

There could be an argument from City fans that Keating should stay until the end of the season and help the club avoid relegation. Then leave on better terms than if he uprooted in the middle of the campaign.

However Derry could look elsewhere were Keating to delay the switch, or he could get injured which would jeopardise the move.

I wouldn’t blame Keating for moving, but until he does, I would just like to see him give everything for City.

If Keating wants to leave, City should let him go. They need players that want to be at the club and fight to keep them in the Premier Division.