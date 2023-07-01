Éire Óg land Premier Minor Camogie League title as Cloughduv secure plate

Éire Óg 2-15 Inniscarra 0-11

TWO first-half goals helped settle Éire Óg into the Premier Minor League final.

Inniscarra, playing with the aid of the wind, dominated the early stages, but a goal after eight minutes settled the Ovens side.

A superb run through the middle by Abbie Casey put the Inniscarra defence under pressure, but a superb save denied her before Kate Murphy reacted quickly to send the ball to the net with a first-time ground stroke.

With Orlaith Cremin and Lisa Murphy strong in the centre of the field Éire Óg were on top and a second goal on 15 minutes came following great work by Fiadh Malone that saw her finish a high delivery to the net.

As the sides traded points Laoise Murphy, Abbie Casey, Leigh Coakley, Fiadh Malone, Ciara O’Brien, and Lisa Murphy were on target for Éire Óg with Eva Costello, Rebecca Murphy, Adele Lotty, Aoife O’Leary, and Rion Murphy keeping Inniscarra in touch and at the break Éire Óg led 2-10 to 0-7.

Both defences were on top in the second half and scores were hard to come by, but with a cushion of their two first-half goals, Éire Óg added to their tally with points from Coakley, O’Brien, Laoise Murphy and Shauna Sheehan.

Inniscarra battled hard points from Adele Lotty, Costello, Rion Murphy and Orla Kelleher, but Éire Óg had done enough to hold out and take the title.

Scorers for Éire Óg: L Murphy 0-6 (0-2 f), F Malone 1-1, K Murphy 1-0, C O’Brien, S Sheehan, L Coakley 0-2 each, L Murphy, A Casey 0-1 each.

Inniscarra: E Costello 0-3, A Lotty, Rebecca Murphy, Rion Murphy 0-2 each, O Kelleher, A O'Leary 0-1 each.

ÉIRE ÓG: R Halligan; E Cremin, L Sheehan, G Young; L Ahern, S Sheehan, A Larkin; L Murphy, O Cremin; L Murphy, A Casey, L Coakley; F Malone, C O’Brien, K Murphy (c).

Subs: C Murphy for A Casey (40), M Barry-Murphy for L Ahern, C Dillon for K Murphy (inj), G Harris for L Murphy (55), E Healy for F Malone (55).

INNISCARRA: E Honohan; L Geaney, L Murphy, L Murtagh; I Golden, E Crowley, G O'Leary; R Murphy, A Whelton, E Costello, A Lotty; R Murphy, A Ryan, A O'Leary, J Mollaghan.

Subs: O Kelleher for J Mollaghan, S O'Sullivan for L Geaney, S Doyle for L Murtagh, C O'Connell for A Whelton, A Jones for R Murphy, A Barrett for A Ryan.

Cloughduv 2-13 Aghabullogue 1-10

A first-half Sinead Fehily goal helped Cloughduv lead Aghabullogue 1-6 to 0-7 in the Premier Minor plate league final and they kept the pressure throughout the game with Amy Sheppard contributing six points and Niamh MacNabola with three.

Cloughduv: Premier Minor Camogie Plate winners

Eavan Nolan added their second goal — with points from Fia Drinan, Chloe O’Driscoll, Sinead Fehily, and Nolan.

CLOUGHDUV: E O’Sullivan; R Sexton, A Lehane, K O’Neill; L Burns, F Drinan, K Downey; N MacNabola, A O’Brien; C Dineen, E Nolan, A Murphy; C O’Driscoll, A Sheppard, S Fehily.

Subs: C Murray for A O’Brien, C Kelleher for C Dineen, A Devine for S Fehily, O O’Mahony for A Murphy, L Shorten for R Sexton.

AGHABULLOGUE: E Downey; R Lucey, A O’Shea, S Bowen; L Kearney, R Bowen, E O’Sullivan; O Cahill, E Buckley; J Buckley, L O'Shea, G Kelleher; A Foley, M Leary-Daly.

Subs: A McCarthy for R Lucey, E Barrett for L Kearney, E Duff for M Leahy, M Ross for E O’Sullivan, E Buckley for J Buckley, C Murphy for Grace Kelleher.