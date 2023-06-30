Cork v Derry: Kevin O'Donovan in for Luke Fahy as Brian Hurley is named as a sub

LAST week’s match-winner Kevin O’Donovan comes into the side as Cork make one change for Sunday’s All-Ireland SFC quarter-final against Derry.

With wing-back Luke Fahy ruled out after sustaining an ankle injury in the win over Roscommon, Nemo Rangers man O’Donovan – who came on as a sub for Maurice Shanley and scored the winning point in injury time – is rewarded with the number 5 jersey.

Captain Brian Hurley was unable to play any part last Sunday after being forced off with a hamstring problem against Mayo but he has been named as a substitute for Sunday’s clash in Croke Park (1.45pm).

Cork captain Brian Hurley, seen here against Kerry in early June, has been named on the bench. Picture: Inpho/Ryan Byrne

The Castlehaven star is the only addition to the matchday 26 as Fahy misses out. Millstreet’s Darragh Cashman was the late addition in place of Hurley last week and he retains his spot on the bench.

Otherwise, Cork have gone with the same starting 15 as Ruairí Deane has been passed fit after struggling with a neck injury against Roscommon and Mayo. While Chris Óg Jones impressed after replacing Eoghan McSweeney just before half-time last week, he is kept in reserve as the Knocknagree man is given the nod.

RESILIENT

Earlier this week, Cork manager John Cleary spoke of the strong attitude within the panel and one example of that is the fact that five starters – goalkeeper Micheál Aodh Martin, Brian O’Driscoll, Deane, Killian O’Hanlon and Steven Sherlock – have bounced back to regain their places on the panel after being dropped at various stages over the years.

“Those lads, they were in it and they were gone and their idea was that if they got a chance again there would be no stone left unturned,” he said.

“That's what they've brought to the thing. When they were away, the feedback was that they really missed it, that they wanted to be part of it and they wanted to give it 110 percent. No stone left unturned.

“They've proven to be great leaders because a lot of them are experienced as well. I think that's what they've brought back to the group.

They're all big, strong, physical athletes and they've got themselves in tip-top shape, so that has definitely helped the group.

“They've come in and given us that.”

It will be Cork’s third game in 15 days while Derry, as winners of their group, had last weekend off. The schedule is demanding, but Cleary accepts that it could stand to his side.

“I know even from our side of the fence, they take a fair bit out of you because you're preparing and it's a long day, the day of a championship match,” he said.

“And the following day, you're fairly wiped out. And then to realize, look, it starts here again because six, seven days’ time is you're doing it all over again and you, you, you need, you need to get up the reserves of energy and for us all there, you got to go to work the following day and, and, and the players have got to go to work.

“And, so I think, I think that's the one criticism maybe I have is, is that, you know, the three weeks in a row. Alright, look the advantage for the team and, and, and the, the reward for winning your group is that you don't have that.

“But, I think it's a bit too compressed alright at this stage of the season and, and, look, maybe next week we'll be saying, look, wasn't it great to have momentum for those lads that played three weeks in a row.

“But, as I said, the jury is out on that whether the teams that were sitting at home last weekend have the advantage. I think the weekend will tell.”

CORK (All-Ireland SFC v Derry):

Micheál Aodh Martin (Nemo Rangers);

Maurice Shanley (Clonakilty), Rory Maguire (Castlehaven), Tommy Walsh (Kanturk);

Kevin O’Donovan (Nemo Rangers), Daniel O’Mahony (Knocknagree), Matty Taylor (Mallow);

Colm O’Callaghan (Éire Óg), Ian Maguire (St Finbarr’s);

Brian O’Driscoll (Tadhg Mac Cárthaigh), Ruairí Deane (Bantry Blues), Killian O’Hanlon (Kilshannig);

Seán Powter (Douglas), Steven Sherlock (St Finbarr’s), Eoghan McSweeney (Knocknagree).

Subs:

Patrick Doyle (Knocknagree), Cian Kiely (Ballincollig), Thomas Clancy (Clonakilty), Darragh Cashman (Millstreet), Paul Walsh (Kanturk), Chris Óg Jones (Iveleary), Conor Corbett (Clyda Rovers), John O’Rourke (Carbery Rangers), Mark Cronin (Nemo Rangers), Brian Hurley (Castlehaven), Fionn Herlihy (Dohenys).