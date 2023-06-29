Thu, 29 Jun, 2023 - 21:25

Duhallow will meet Muskerry in Divisional SFC final after victory over Imokilly in semi final

With just four teams participating in this unseeded section, they meet Muskerry in the final - a team they already defeated by six points.
Duhallow will meet Muskerry in Divisional SFC final after victory over Imokilly in semi final

Duhallow's Donncha O'Connor wins the ball from Imokilly's Sean De Burca during the Cork divisional/colleges SFC semi final at Donoughmore. Picture; Eddie O'Hare

Therese O’Callaghan

Duhallow 2-15 

Imokilly 1-9 

DUHALLOW secured victory in the Bon Secours Cork Premier SFC (Divisions/Colleges) semi-final at Donoughmore on Thursday night. With just four teams participating in this unseeded section, they meet Muskerry in the final - a team they already defeated by six points.

Duhallow were the more clinical in this encounter. 

Imokilly had plenty of opportunities but they had twice as many wides as their opponents, which tells its own story.

Duhallow's Jack Murphy and Imokilly's Diarmuid Phelan tussle for the ball during the Cork divisional/colleges SFC semi final at Donoughmore. Picture; Eddie O'Hare
Duhallow's Jack Murphy and Imokilly's Diarmuid Phelan tussle for the ball during the Cork divisional/colleges SFC semi final at Donoughmore. Picture; Eddie O'Hare

Duhallow were more menacing in attack, where Mikey McAuliffe bagged 2-3, while Donncha O’Connor got on a lot of ball, scoring four points.

Imokilly hit the front through a Danny Creedon point, and it got better when Aaron Berry found the net in the fourth minute following a move involving Brendan Lehane and Diarmuid Byrne.

Duhallow raised a green flag a couple of minutes later when Mikey McAuliffe collected a neat pass from Conor O’Callaghan, the sides level 1-1 each.

They forged ahead over the next quarter of an hour, outshooting Imokilly six points to one.

The supply line was constant as McAuliffe (2), Daniel O’Keeffe (2), Seamus Hickey and Kevin Crowley raised white flags, 1-7 to 1-2. 

The Imokilly point supplied by Tim Hartnett.

At the break, Duhallow were 1-9 to 1-4 in front.

Imokilly's Shane Hickey is tackled by Duhallow's Diarmuid Byrne during the Cork divisional/colleges SFC semi final at Donoughmore. Picture; Eddie O'Hare
Imokilly's Shane Hickey is tackled by Duhallow's Diarmuid Byrne during the Cork divisional/colleges SFC semi final at Donoughmore. Picture; Eddie O'Hare

McAuliffe’s second goal in the 42nd minute more or less decided the outcome, 2-11 to 1-7.

Imokilly, though, with Pearse O’Neill coming into the fray, never gave up the fight and could have got closer only for a shot from Berry going across the face of the goal and wide.

Imokilly's Danny Creedon shoots past Duhallow's Kevin Cremin during the Cork divisional/colleges SFC semi final at Donoughmore. Picture; Eddie O'Hare
Imokilly's Danny Creedon shoots past Duhallow's Kevin Cremin during the Cork divisional/colleges SFC semi final at Donoughmore. Picture; Eddie O'Hare

Duhallow closed with a run of points from O’Connor, Luke Murphy (2) and McAuliffe.

Scorers for Duhallow: M McAuliffe (2-3), D O’Connor (0-4, 0-1 free, 0-1 45), D O’Keeffe (0-3, 0-1 free), Seamus Hickey and L Murphy (0-2 each), K Crowley (0-1).

Scorers for Imokilly: A Berry (1-2), D Creedon (0-1 free) and D Byrne (0-2 each), T Hartnett, D Collins and D Kearney (0-1 each).

DUHALLOW: F O’Connor (Cullen); K Crowley (Millstreet), K Cremin (Boherbue, J-Capt), D Buckley (do); Shane Hickey (Millstreet), C O’Callaghan (Dromtarriffe), J Murphy (do); Seamus Hickey (Rockchapel), D Linehan (Castlemagner); A O’Connor (Boherbue), D O’Connor (Ballydesmond, J-Capt), J Curtin (Rockchapel); D O’Keeffe (Dromtarriffe), L Murphy (Cullen), M McAuliffe (Rockchapel).

Subs: B O’Keeffe (Dromtarriffe) for A O’Connor (37), J Linehan (Millstreet) for J Curtin (48), C Murphy (Castlemagner) for D Linehan (55), E Murphy (Dromtarriffe) for D O’Keeffe (61).

IMOKILLY: C O’Shea (Aghada); D Healy (Dungourney), S De Burca (Carrigtwohill), K O’Shea (Aghada); T Hartnett (do), J Horgan (Carrigtwohill), D Collins (Aghada); D Phelan (Aghada), D Joyce (Castlemartyr); T O’Donoghue (Carraig Na bhFear, Capt), D Kearney (Cobh), D Byrne (Aghada); A Berry (do), D Creedon (do), B Lehane (Glenville).

Subs: J Carver (Glenville) for T O’Donoghue (7-12 bs), P O’Neill (Aghada) for D Phelan (20 inj), M O’Driscoll (Glenville) for B Lehane, J Carver for S De Burca (both half-time), D Phelan for D Creedon (55), J Colbert (Aghada) for T O’Donoghue (60).

Referee: Canice Walsh (Nemo Rangers).

More in this section

Muskerry hurlers prove too good for Carbery in Divisional SHC semi final contest Muskerry hurlers prove too good for Carbery in Divisional SHC semi final contest
Sarsfields take first steps towards Teddy McCarthy memorial Sarsfields take first steps towards Teddy McCarthy memorial
Rotherham United v Cardiff City - Sky Bet Championship - AESSEAL New York Stadium Cork City set to sign goalkeeper Tiernan Brooks from Notts County 
#cork gaa
<p>Republic of Ireland's Lily Agg during a media day at the O'Reilly Hall, Dublin. Picture date: Thursday June 29, 2023. PA Photo.</p>

Ireland soccer star Lily Agg is close to her Cork roots

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

“We're not just putting a band aid on things, we're solving the root causes of malnutrition” “We're not just putting a band aid on things, we're solving the root causes of malnutrition”
CAO change-of-mind options in MTU — opportunities to define your own life's journey CAO change-of-mind options in MTU — opportunities to define your own life's journey
Discover fun for all the family at Spike Island Discover fun for all the family at Spike Island

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo
The Echo - Women in Sport Awards - Logo

WINNERS ANNOUNCED

Click here

National Sport

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more