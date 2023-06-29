Duhallow will meet Muskerry in Divisional SFC final after victory over Imokilly in semi final

Duhallow 2-15

Imokilly 1-9

DUHALLOW secured victory in the Bon Secours Cork Premier SFC (Divisions/Colleges) semi-final at Donoughmore on Thursday night. With just four teams participating in this unseeded section, they meet Muskerry in the final - a team they already defeated by six points.

Duhallow were the more clinical in this encounter.

Imokilly had plenty of opportunities but they had twice as many wides as their opponents, which tells its own story.

Duhallow's Jack Murphy and Imokilly's Diarmuid Phelan tussle for the ball during the Cork divisional/colleges SFC semi final at Donoughmore. Picture; Eddie O'Hare

Duhallow were more menacing in attack, where Mikey McAuliffe bagged 2-3, while Donncha O’Connor got on a lot of ball, scoring four points.

Imokilly hit the front through a Danny Creedon point, and it got better when Aaron Berry found the net in the fourth minute following a move involving Brendan Lehane and Diarmuid Byrne.

Duhallow raised a green flag a couple of minutes later when Mikey McAuliffe collected a neat pass from Conor O’Callaghan, the sides level 1-1 each.

They forged ahead over the next quarter of an hour, outshooting Imokilly six points to one.

The supply line was constant as McAuliffe (2), Daniel O’Keeffe (2), Seamus Hickey and Kevin Crowley raised white flags, 1-7 to 1-2.

The Imokilly point supplied by Tim Hartnett.

At the break, Duhallow were 1-9 to 1-4 in front.

Imokilly's Shane Hickey is tackled by Duhallow's Diarmuid Byrne during the Cork divisional/colleges SFC semi final at Donoughmore. Picture; Eddie O'Hare

McAuliffe’s second goal in the 42nd minute more or less decided the outcome, 2-11 to 1-7.

Imokilly, though, with Pearse O’Neill coming into the fray, never gave up the fight and could have got closer only for a shot from Berry going across the face of the goal and wide.

Imokilly's Danny Creedon shoots past Duhallow's Kevin Cremin during the Cork divisional/colleges SFC semi final at Donoughmore. Picture; Eddie O'Hare

Duhallow closed with a run of points from O’Connor, Luke Murphy (2) and McAuliffe.

Scorers for Duhallow: M McAuliffe (2-3), D O’Connor (0-4, 0-1 free, 0-1 45), D O’Keeffe (0-3, 0-1 free), Seamus Hickey and L Murphy (0-2 each), K Crowley (0-1).

Scorers for Imokilly: A Berry (1-2), D Creedon (0-1 free) and D Byrne (0-2 each), T Hartnett, D Collins and D Kearney (0-1 each).

DUHALLOW: F O’Connor (Cullen); K Crowley (Millstreet), K Cremin (Boherbue, J-Capt), D Buckley (do); Shane Hickey (Millstreet), C O’Callaghan (Dromtarriffe), J Murphy (do); Seamus Hickey (Rockchapel), D Linehan (Castlemagner); A O’Connor (Boherbue), D O’Connor (Ballydesmond, J-Capt), J Curtin (Rockchapel); D O’Keeffe (Dromtarriffe), L Murphy (Cullen), M McAuliffe (Rockchapel).

Subs: B O’Keeffe (Dromtarriffe) for A O’Connor (37), J Linehan (Millstreet) for J Curtin (48), C Murphy (Castlemagner) for D Linehan (55), E Murphy (Dromtarriffe) for D O’Keeffe (61).

IMOKILLY: C O’Shea (Aghada); D Healy (Dungourney), S De Burca (Carrigtwohill), K O’Shea (Aghada); T Hartnett (do), J Horgan (Carrigtwohill), D Collins (Aghada); D Phelan (Aghada), D Joyce (Castlemartyr); T O’Donoghue (Carraig Na bhFear, Capt), D Kearney (Cobh), D Byrne (Aghada); A Berry (do), D Creedon (do), B Lehane (Glenville).

Subs: J Carver (Glenville) for T O’Donoghue (7-12 bs), P O’Neill (Aghada) for D Phelan (20 inj), M O’Driscoll (Glenville) for B Lehane, J Carver for S De Burca (both half-time), D Phelan for D Creedon (55), J Colbert (Aghada) for T O’Donoghue (60).

Referee: Canice Walsh (Nemo Rangers).