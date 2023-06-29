Sarsfields take first steps towards Teddy McCarthy memorial

Sarsfields have taken the first steps towards the manufacture of a memorial in honour of the great Teddy McCarthy.

McCarthy is the only man to win All-Ireland senior hurling and football medals in the same year but, since that achievement in 1990 up until his untimely death at the beginning of June, there was no lasting monument to mark it.

On Wednesday night, a club meeting led to the formation of a committee that will discuss ideas as to what form the tribute should take, with the approval of the McCarthy family, and where it should be placed. Sars chairperson Keith Mulcahy is keen for the initiative to receive widespread support.

“It’s probably something that should have been done a long time ago,” he says.

“I know, when people pass away, the obvious thing is to do something but Teddy’s achievements have never really been recognised.

“If it was in any other county, there’d be monuments to him. As a club, we had felt even before Teddy died that we needed to do something more for him. Now, he probably wouldn’t have allowed it because Teddy was a very modest guy, he never wanted to talk about what he had done.

“Definitely, it’s something now that’s in a lot of people’s minds. Obviously, a lot of people have been on to me about it and as a club, we certainly want to drive it.

“Teddy was everyone’s hero. I’m sure that, for something like this, the county would get behind it.”

The bedrock of the project is inclusivity.

“The committee investigate exactly what is involved,” Mulcahy says.

“A number of people in the club have expressed an interest in getting involved, which is brilliant.

“We also have to make sure that it’s inclusive rather than exclusive. Glanmire was also a big part of Teddy’s life, the football side of it. He was a dual star and that’s very important to acknowledge.

“For Teddy’s funeral, there were people that came from all over the county – all over the country, actually. The support from clubs everywhere was incredible. I don’t think Teddy realised how people held him.

“This is something that needs to be done, it’s a must, it’s high up on our to-do list.

“I’m going to drive it as hard as I can and I know that Paul Kingston in the football club feels the same and we’ll get this over the line.

“The big question is, if we are going to do something like this, where would it go? A lot of people have said to us that there should be something at Páirc Uí Chaoimh, outside the stadium, and possibly that’s the case.

“It is disappointing that nothing has been done in the 33 years since it happened.”

Teddy McCarthy holds off Meath's Brian Stafford and PJ Gillic in the 1990 All-Ireland SFC final. Picture: Ray McManus/Sportsfile

Tom Aherne, chairperson of Sars’ neighbouring club Erin’s Own, is fully in support of the move and also believes that a collective effort would be best.

“An issue that has rankled with me for years is the absence of a commemorative landmark to mark Teddy’s amazing double,” he says.

“It is highly unlikely to be equalled, particularly nowadays as multi-talented players are forced to concentrate on one sport. I’m certain that if that double had been achieved in any other county, it would have been marked in spectacular fashion.

“Thirty-three years have passed since that extraordinary September for Cork GAA, but it’s never too late to rectify matters and I think a special committee should be formed to set the ball rolling with the aim of maybe erecting a plaque, statue, or sculpture in a prominent spot in Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

“There are many fine action pictures available, taken by Echo and Examiner photographers of Teddy leaping to the clouds, that craftsmen could work off to finally honour the historic achievements of a Leeside legend.

“I would safely say every club in Cork and many businesses would be delighted and honoured to contribute to a fundraiser that would suitably honour his marvellous talents.”

Colman O’Mahony, the secretary of Bandon, whom Teddy led to the 2011 IHC, echoes those views.

“Teddy was unique and he did something unique,” he says.

“That should be honoured and I fully believe that any project would be supported across the county and beyond.”