When Casement Celtic played Casement United in Cork Area Final

SUNDAY, February 6TH 1983, 40 years ago, was a red letter day, not only in the history of Casement Celtic FC but in Cork junior soccer.

It was the first time that two teams from the same club met in the final of the then sponsored Bank of Ireland Cork Area FAI Junior Cup. Premier division Celtic, who had been league champions as recently as 1981, locked horns with their League 1A second string Casement United in what promised to be a memorable encounter at Turner’s Cross.

Sixty-four teams out of the one hundred and twenty-five strong Cork AUL contingent entered the FAI Junior Cup competition in late October 1982.

The long road to the Cross began for the fancied premier kingpins of Casement ‘A’ on Sunday, October 24th with a tie against fellow premier opponents Tramore Athletic.

In a tight encounter Brendan Mulcahy tallied for Celtic before Thomas Jackson equalized for Tramore who missed a great opportunity to win the tie with two minutes remaining.

In extra-time, Billy O’Sullivan had a penalty brilliantly saved by Johnny Kirby.

On the same Sunday, November 7th as the ‘A’ side triumphed over Tramore two-nil with goals from the two Mulcahy’s Brendan and Pat in the replay, United got the better of Barrack Rovers, 4-2, at AUL Park in their first round tie.

Ger Mulcahy, Eddie O’Brien and Denis Linehan were among the goals for the winners.

The ‘B’ side’s reward was a trip to play second division opponents Rockmount while their premier counterparts faced first division opposition in Ballincollig United.

Despite winning the corner count 12-2, United went behind in the 34th minute when from their first corner Rockmount’s Ger Henchion curled a spectacular shot past Derek Walsh from thirty yards.

Five minutes later, Eddie O’Brien equalized with an equally impressive drive after Joe McCarthy’s corner was headed out to him.

In the 58th minute Henchion lost control with only Walsh to beat but David Mulvihill was on hand to sweep the ball to net to restore the lead for the White's Cross outfit.

However, full-back John Dowling came to United’s rescue with goals in the 86th and 102nd minutes to seal a cracking cup tie.

Joe McCarthy (Casement United), not in photo, clips the crossbar with Casement Celtic goalkeeper Francis Lennox beaten during the FAI Junior Cup Cork Area Final at Turner's Cross on Sunday, February 6th 1983.

Billy O’Sullivan’s first-half goal against Ballincollig was enough to take Celtic through to round three with their second string also in the hat for the third round.

The draw paired United with local rivals Kilreen Celtic who themselves were a first division outfit at the time.

Goals from McCarthy and Jim Power were enough to progress in a best of three goal encounter.

Celtic’s opponents were the previous year’s AOH Cup winners Central Rovers and once again a replay was needed for a second time in the competition.

After a 2-2 draw in the first match, goals from two O’Sullivan’s Paul and Billy had the teams level before Richie Kenny popped up with the winner ten minutes from time.

With the prospect of both teams drawing each other still a possibility, round four produced eye catching wins for both teams as Celtic eliminated Albert Rovers 4-1 while United swept aside the challenge of premier division Midleton 5-2.

Goals from Power, O’Brien and Ger Mulcahy (2), eased the second string into a 4-1 lead by 68th minute.

Jamsie Dowling netted a fifth in the 79th minute to send the Magpies packing.

Plunkett Carter in his fascinating history, ‘ 50 Years of the Cork Athletic Union League 1947-1997’ captured the excitement at The Horse Shoe Inn, now The Corner Flag, the night before the semi-final draw.

"When word came through from the capital, the roar that greeted the news meant that the dream final was still a possibility."

Celtic were drawn against Carrigaline United the week before United faced St Mary’s on Sunday, January 30th.

Celtic squeezed past their fellow premier opponents one-nil courtesy of John Bowen’s solitary strike enough.

At Turner’s Cross, with the snow -laced wind at their backs, United took a deserved early lead against Mary’s through Gene McGreevey after ten minutes before doubling their advantage in the 56th minutes when Ger Mulcahy headed in McCarthy’s free for what proved to be the decisive second.

In the final, a bright sun greeted both teams who went at each other from the off.

Sean O’Sullivan’s curved pass sprung United’s offside trap for Celtic’s Billy O’Sullivan to break the deadlock on the half hour.

Minutes before United’s Gene McGreevey’s header from McCarthy’s cross flew inches over the top.

McCarthy went close before the break when he cut in to clip the top of Francis Lennox’s crossbar with the keeper at full stretch.

However, United’s hopes of getting back into the tie were dealt a severe blow two minutes into the second 45 when Paul O’Sullivan scored a second.

With ten minutes remaining Hanley had to make a superb save to deny Noel Elliott making it three-nil from the penalty-spot. United’s Liam Mulcahy was ‘Man-of-the-Match’.

Casement Celtic : Francis Lennox : Sean O’Sullivan (Terry O’Donovan), Danny Devereaux (capt.); John Bowen, Noel Elliott; Liam Walsh, Billy O’Sullivan, Pat Mulcahy; Brendan Mulcahy, Paul O’Sullivan , John Tighe.

Casement United : Michael Hanley: Denis Lingwood, James Dowling (capt.); Gene McGreevey, Liam Mulcahy; Terry Bruton, Ger Mulcahy, Jim Power; Denis Lenihan, Paul O’Brien (Kieran McSweeney), Joe McCarthy.

Referee : Billy Falvey. Assistant Referees : Barry Kearney and Eddie Cotter.