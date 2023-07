Carrigaline brush aside Youghal in CWSSL Junior Division 1 title race

CARRIGALINE recorded a comfortable 13-1 win over Youghal in the GE Healthcare CWSSL Junior Ladies Division 1 match at Ardrath Park.

As a result, they are now joint leaders with Passage who recorded a 3-1 win over second-placed Glenthorn Celtic with only a couple of games remaining before the play-offs.

Carrigaline’s Aoife O’Neill and Rebecca Walsh topped the scores with four goals apiece in a very one-sided encounter.

Carrigaline had the ideal start to the game when, after only 90 seconds, Walsh found herself on the edge of the 18-yard box and duly slotted the ball past Lorna Downey and into the far corner of the net.

Within three minutes the visitors added a second when O’Neill’s cross found Grant who flicked the ball into the Youghal net from 15 yards.

Carrigaline had added a further two goals from O’Neill and Walsh, effectively ending the game as a contest, as Youghal were finding it difficult to make a breakthrough.

Downey did well to gather the ball ahead of Carrigaline’s Amy McCarthy while the home side did eventually encroach into the Carrigaline half in the 15th minute, but Sarah Healy’s 30-yard free kick went wide of the far post.

Youghal tried to come forward, but the Carrigaline defence was solid, often with two players on one Youghal forward, denying the home side any decent shot on goal.

O’Neill added another for Carrigaline, but in the 21st minute Youghal were celebrating as Donna Savage’s cross from the near side found Aisling Hogan in the centre, and she fired the ball past Isabel Lordan from 15 yards to give the hosts some cheer.

Youghal sub keeper Sarah Healy did well to save from Grant and McCarthy but couldn’t prevent further goals from O’Neill and Walsh within a minute of each other just before the break.

Carrigaline continued to press forward adding a further four goals in the space of 10 minutes including three from O’Neill and one from Aoife McSweeney as Youghal could not keep up with the league leaders, their only intention at this stage of the game to keep the score as low as possible.

Carrigaline’s Laura O’Callaghan and Abbie Coughlan rounded off a perfect day for the league leaders with two additional goals late in the game.

Carrigaline head the league table with Passage on 21 points from eight games while Glenthorn Celtic remain on 18 with a game in hand, with the final games deciding the title in the coming week.

YOUGHAL UNITED: Lorna Downey, Paula Kelly Carey, Ava Montgomery, Ciara Ashman, Kelly Montgomery, Maeve Kelly, Siobhan Leahy, Clodagh Whelan, Clare McCleverty, Aisling Hogan, Donna Savage, Sarah Healy, Pam Benitez, Molly Tobin

CARRIGALINE UNITED: Isabel Lordan, Saoirse Clifford, Laura O’Flynn, Emily Phelan, Ellen O’Donovan, Abbie Coughlan, Aoife O’Neill, Amy McCarthy, Rebecca Walsh, Rebekah Grant, Aoife McSweeney, Laura O’Callaghan, Sarah O’Neill

Referee: JP Grey.