Cork v Derry: Breaking down the key factors in Croke Park showdown

HOW big was last weekend’s victory for Cork football?

Massive. In some clubs around the county, primarily hurling heartlands, there has been demand for tickets for Sunday’s All-Ireland quarter-final, places where even looking for a football ticket, never mind a demand for them, is rarely seen.

As well as the priceless kind of exposure that sparks interest and intrigue around the team, the general excitement also feeds into Cork football as a much more attractive entity than it has been for too long throughout its history.

Cork players Luke Fahy, John O’Rourke and Daniel O’Mahony celebrate at Páirc Uí Chaoimh. Picture: Tom Beary/Sportsfile

Cork is primarily a hurling county but Cork’s progress and success under Billy Morgan and Conor Counihan in recent decades showed that the public will board that train once they feel that it is going somewhere.

Few supporters may really believe that the train will reach the ultimate destination at the end of July but the public are still excited to buy their tickets and take their chances on where this odyssey could end up.

Enda Smith of Roscommon is tackled by Colm O’Callaghan of Cork. Picture: Tom Beary/Sportsfile

On ‘ The Sunday Game’ last weekend, Tomás O Sé said the mood down by the marina last Saturday was like going to a Cork hurling match.

The footballers still have some way to travel to assume that status but since the opening day championship defeat to Clare, when only a few hundred Cork supporters went as far as Ennis, this journey has been gathering pace at a relentless rate in just over a month.

For John Cleary and the players though, this journey really began after the final whistle of last year’s All-Ireland quarter-final defeat to Dublin.

When Cleary addressed the group in the huddle on the pitch, one of his key messages what that Cork needed to get fitter and stronger, especially to be able to live with the top teams.

Kerry and Dublin had a jump on Cork in terms of S&C, but Cork needed try and compensate for the conditioning deficit to prime themselves for the game they needed to roll out in order to be able to compete with those sides.

Against Kerry and Dublin last year, Cork were running on empty after 50-55 minutes.

This summer though, has seen those numbers turned on its head. In the last quarters against Louth, Kerry, Mayo and Roscommon, Cork won those combined quarters by an aggregate margin of 0-8.

Instead of leaking gas, Cork are pressing their foot hard to the accelerator down the home straight.

The impact of the bench has also proven how much stronger Cork now are, with Cork’s subs having hit 2-17 across their last four games, with 2-10 of that total coming against Mayo and Roscommon.

After his shot that dropped short and led to Clare’s winning score, Conor Corbett’s confidence was bound to be low.

But how confident must Corbett be feeling now after last Saturday?

Kevin Walsh’s impact has been huge, especially in making Cork harder to beat, but Cork are much better equipped now than they were last June.

Killian O’Hanlon, Ruari Deane and Brian O’Driscoll are back. Rory Maguire and Colm O’Callaghan have developed into serious players. Luke Fahy and Tommy Walsh have grown throughout this championship.

Cork are harder to break down but one of the most important elements required to beat Derry is a powerful transition game, which Cork now look to have.

Rory Maguire. Picture: Tom Beary/Sportsfile

If they move the ball with the same pace and authority as they did last week on the counter-attack, Cork will cause Derry problems.

Derry though, are a different challenge than anything Cork have faced over the last two seasons.

For a start, they are the first defensive team that also attack with 15 men, sometimes pushing five players inside the opposition’s 13-metre line.

When teams began to get more men behind the ball, Derry now push on to create a type of conditioned 14 v 14 game inside their 45-metre line, with goalkeeper Odhran Lynch available as an outlet outside.

That denies the opposition the chance to set up as a sweeper, while Derry are excellent at opening up space around the D to get off shots from smart running angles or coming on the loop.

DEVELOPED

That will set a different challenge for Cork but Cork have really developed their tackling game under Walsh.

Since the Kerry game, Cork are also tackling far more aggressively and effectively now too.

Derry limited Donegal to no score from turnovers in last year’s Ulster final but they are more suspect to being hurt on the counter-attack this year, especially with pace.

Derry conceded 16 scoreable frees against Clare and Donegal. If Derry do foul and Steven Sherlock is as accurate as he can be from placed balls, Cork will give themselves a strong foundation from which to build.

Cork had far more possession than they had against Mayo, having 256 possessions in total.

They may not have as much of the ball against Derry but Cork need to be clinical in their execution, as much as their shooting, if they are to break through Derry’s defensive walls.

When Cork drew with Derry with the last play in their final league game, the result appeared to mean nothing but it could mean everything now.

It still meant a lot back then. The point was critical to Cork getting higher up the table and further away from the Tailteann Cup trapdoor. Cork were also the only team to take something from Derry in the regular league.

Derry may not have had all their big guns out that day, but they wanted to win.

And Cork refused to yield. If Cork bring that level of defiance on Sunday, they have a serious chance.

Imagine the buzz around the county then?