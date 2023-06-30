Cork senior camogie team need to be wary of a fired up Clare side with everything to gain

Glen Dimplex All Ireland Championship Group 1 Round 3: Cork V Clare, Cusack Park, Ennis, Saturday, 3pm

IT may be a ‘round robin’ game between Cork and Clare tomorrow in Cusack Park, Ennis but it’s the last game of the group and it in effect is knockout.

Galway have topped group 1 and only one other side will join them.

Clare have to win; a draw will do Cork to be in the quarter final draw which takes place once this weekend’s games are finalised.

What a blow it would be to Cork to not make the final six. With the bad run of injuries they’ve had this year, who would bet against the worst-case scenario happening here.

This is a huge game for Clare.

Realistically they are not going to win the All Ireland but to beat Cork and set up a quarter final, possibly as a curtain raiser to the Clare hurlers in Croke Park next weekend, would be a dream come true for them.

They will come into this game with an incredible desire.

It’ll be harder for Cork to build themselves up for it because of history and the fact that Clare aren’t in the top five as honours contenders but that’s the slippery slope that Cork must be mindful of.

Cork vs Down

Cork are beatable now is how Clare will view this game and that belief carries weight, it’ll drive them on even when things may be going against them.

They’ll fight to the bitter end for this one. Clare have taken big scalps in the past. Galway only got past them by a goal last weekend. They’re a dogged bunch.

They began the year with a surprising success over Galway but whereas the Tribeswomen picked up from there to go on and win the League, it went downhill for the Munster side, a repeated storyline for them.

They had to draw with Dublin in the final game to be sure of avoiding relegation and though they reached the Munster final subsequently, they lost to Tipperary by 17 points.

Clare needed a late flurry that yielded a goal and four points to get over the Ulster champions by 1-19 to 2-11 in round one with Eimear Kelly coming off the bench to split the posts twice and Louise McNamara adding to her tally with a pair, before Áine O’Loughlin goaled in injury time to assure the verdict.

Galway were happy to escape from Cusack Park with a 1-13 to 0-13 triumph. They struggled to break down a well-drilled Clare side.

Lorna McNamara was the primary scorer for Clare, Siobhán McGrath’s goal with just over a minute of the second half gone that proved the difference.

It turns out that Orlaith Cahalane’s foot injury wasn’t as bad as first seemed, management initially hearing that a bone was broken. Orlaith is still not likely to figure for the camogie side as she and Hannah Looney are expected to again join the footballers with Libby Coppinger and Aoife Healy selected for the small ball.

The decision on who goes where is primarily down to where both Cork managers feel they have cover and with Matthew Twomey very limited with defenders, he’ll hold the two mentioned.

Things will look up for Cork if they can get over Clare, another week closer to getting Aisling Thompson and Laura Hayes back to action.

Pamela Mackey, who came on against Down, is going well at training.

Two weeks sharper, her impact should be telling. Cork need more from their midfield and forward lines.

Cork’s half back line of Hayes, Laura Treacy and Saoirse McCarthy were fluent in point scoring last season.

This season, not so much. Treacy has been missing the support play of her flanks, McCarthy playing at midfield now, Hayes likewise.

It was decided that Laura would return to the right half back position, but injury has ruled her out since.

Take away your defensive and midfield scoring threat, Saoirse aside, and you have left a large scoring gap. The forwards need to pick up the mantle.

They are getting the opportunities. Fiona Keating is making great runs but needs to release the ball quicker at times.

When a goal presents itself, players need to give the fast pass. Attempts to hit points from tight and difficult angles is taken by some, get within the scoring zone that has been worked on.

If Cork can get more conviction and return up front, they’ll reach the quarter final and even beyond.