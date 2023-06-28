Denise O’Sullivan and Megan Connolly included in World Cup squad but no Saoirse Noonan 

THE final 23-player squad has been announced for the FIFA Women’s World Cup and Denise O’Sullivan and Megan Connolly are on the plane to Austrailia.

There’s no place for Cork’s Saoirse Noonan, with the striker originally called up for the training squad and she started the friendly against Zambia at Tallaght Stadium in June.

Lily Agg, who declares for Ireland through her grandmother from Cobh, will also be travelling to Austrailia.

Jamie Finn, Leanne Kiernan Megan Campbell, and Aoife Mannion are also not included in the final 23-player squad.

Finn is listed as one of the three reserve players alongside Harriet Scott and Sophie Whitehouse.

The players were told if they were included my manager Vera Pauw on Tuesday, and now they are getting ready for their final friendly before flying out to their training base in Brisbane.

The Girls in Green will take on France on Thursday July 6th at Tallaght Stadium and that is the big send off to the squad.

They are also set to play a behind closed doors friendly with Colombia ahead of their opening game of the tournament, against hosts Austrailia.

Ireland will make their debut at the Women’s World Cup on July 20th with kick-off set for 11am at a sold out Stadium Austrailia, with over 80,000 people expected to be in attendance for that fixture.

Megan Connolly of Republic of Ireland during the women's international friendly match between USA and Republic of Ireland at the Q2 Stadium in Austin, Texas. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

That will be followed by a meeting with Canada on July 26th at 1:00pm in Peth, and their final game in the group is against Nigeria on July 31st at 11:00am.

While the majority of the squad has been together for the last few weeks, some of the US based players have only now joined the group from the NWSL.

Amongst those is Cork’s Denise O’Sullivan, and she flew home on Monday from North Carolina.

The people of Knocknaheeny came out to show their support on Tuesday, with hundreds of people going to the terrace where the Irish centurion grew up for a World Cup send off party.

She was joined by her nine siblings, representatives from a host of local clubs including Wilton United, and a brass band.

Ireland World Cup squad Goalkeepers Courtney Brosnan (Everton), Grace Moloney (Reading), Megan Walsh (Brighton & Hove Albion).

Defenders Chloe Mustaki (Bristol City), Claire O’Riordan (Celtic), Diane Caldwell (Reading), Louise Quinn (Birmingham City), Izzy Atkinson (West Ham United), Áine O’Gorman (Shamrock Rovers), Niamh Fahey (Liverpool), Heather Payne (Florida State University), Megan Connolly (Free Agent).

Midfielders Katie McCabe (Arsenal), Denise O’Sullivan (North Carolina Courage), Ruesha Littlejohn (Free Agent), Lucy Quinn (Birmingham City), Sinead Farrelly (NY/NY Gotham), Lily Agg (London City Lionesses), Ciara Grant (Hearts).

Forwards Amber Barrett (Standard Liege), Kyra Carusa (London City Lionesses), Marissa Sheva (Washington Spirit), Abbie Larkin (Shamrock Rovers).