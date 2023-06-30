Cork v Derry: John Cleary ready to take the next steps in process

While Cork’s reaching of the All-Ireland SFC quarter-finals superficially matches last year’s achievement of making the final eight, there is a clear sense of progress from 2022.

Having lost in last year’s Munster championship to Kerry, the Rebels benefited from home draws against Limerick and Louth in the All-Ireland qualifiers to book their place in the last eight. This time around, the new round-robin format pitted them against Louth, All-Ireland champions Kerry and league champions Mayo – having won against Louth and Mayo, another victory against Roscommon (third in Division 1 of the league) gave them the passport to Croke Park. Ulster champions Derry are the next obstacle, on Sunday at 1.45pm.

Manager John Cleary was thrust into the role in the spring of last year, having initially been appointed coach under Keith Ricken, who had to step aside for health reasons.

The Castlehaven native, an All-Ireland medallist in 1989 and 1990 as well as managing Cork to win the 2009 U21 title, knows that getting into the top stratum of challengers is not an overnight job.

“I think we’ve got our gameplan going better; we’ve set up better; we’ve managed games better,” he says.

“I think that’s where we are but that came with time. As I said, the beginning of last year was Covid, we couldn’t even go into a dressing room together. The first couple of matches, you were travelling in cars on your own and you just couldn’t get things off the ground.

“It was a new management, a new team really. It’s only when we got the lads together at the start of this year and had a proper pre-season and, as I said, worked on things that we’re seeing the fruits of that in a way now.

“We know that there’s a long way to go yet. We’ve had a taste of playing the Kerrys, the Dublins, the top, top teams and we know that we’re a bit off that yet. We’re hopefully a work in progress and we’ll see that down along the line.”

Of course, in true Cork football fashion, it hasn’t been a linear journey. Defeat to Clare in the Munster semi-final looked to be a big setback, not least in that it left the Rebels flirting with the possibility of having to compete in the second-tier Tailteann Cup.

There was a silver lining, though. The six-week break between that match and the beginning of the round-robin allowed management to give players a break and then work on specific things that the hectic schedule had prevented.

“The likes of kickouts both ways, how you set up for them,” Cleary says.

“If a team hits you on the break, things like that. Small little things, getting fellas into position – I would think that all of the top teams work on that and have been working on it over a number of years.

“The way the new format has gone with the league and championship, there’s no time to work in-season. You go from pre-season to your league and, in our case this season, just two weeks later there was championship.

“Mayo thought the same, that they got a lot of work done in that block. Maybe, going forward, you mightn’t need as much time as we did this year.

“This was our first full year, say, under Kevin Walsh bringing in what he wanted to bring in and the rest of us doing that as well.

“I would think that those four or five weeks have been crucial to what maybe went on over the last few weeks for us.”

Ultimately, regardless of the tactics, the application has to be there. On that front, Cleary couldn’t speak highly enough of the players’ attitude.

“I suppose it’s as simple as that you implore anyone who gets out there at any stage to give 110 percent,” he says.

“Whatever it is, you keep going right to the end. The more we see of these games, it’s not over until it’s over and most of the scoring in a lot of them is done coming down the stretch.

“That’s the message we’ve tried to get through – whether you’re on the pitch there or whether you come on it, it’s 110 percent. If you can get into a position where there’s only a score in it in the last five minutes, it’s up in the air, it’s anyone’s.

“I think in all the competitive games this year, there’s only one game where we were beaten by more than a score and that’s the Meath game in the league, so we have been there or thereabouts.

“We have put the message out but, in fairness to the lads, they’ve taken it on board, it’s they’re doing it and you can’t really push that into guys.

“They listen and it’s up to them then when they go over the white line. That’s what they’ve been doing.”