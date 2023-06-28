Sarah O'Dwyer: Hopefully tide will now turn

I SOMETIMES feel when I write about women’s sport here it’s all negative. Not about the sports themselves, but about all of the circumstances surrounding them.

I’ve written about how women can pretty much expect to come second to men’s sport across a range of disciplines.

I’ve looked at examples across rugby and soccer, but what leaves me questioning if we’re making any progress is when a sporting body solely looking after a women’s sport seems to not even be on their side.

Last week, with echoes of the Irish women’s soccer team a few years ago, we saw the captains of the senior camogie and ladies football teams across the country come together to state their case. They also represented the views of the intermediate and junior grades.

Through the Gaelic Players Association (GPA) they released a statement saying they found themselves in a situation they never wished to be in.

“We will play the remainder of the 2023 championship under protest,” it stated.

The statement went on to detail the ‘State of Play’ report, which was released two months ago by the GPA, which “shed light on significant issues within our training and playing environments”.

The statement continued: “The main request has been well-documented; we asked the LGFA, the Camogie Association, and the GAA to engage in discussions with the GPA to develop a charter designed for female players to be implemented in the 2024 season. This charter would establish minimum standards for our collective welfare.

“Upon the report’s publication, the GPA privately contacted the three National Governing Bodies, seeking collaboration to achieve an agreed-upon charter.”

The group claimed that the GAA declined the proposal, the Camogie Association requested a presentation to be made to their Ard Chomhairle, and the LGFA didn’t respond. The LGFA disputed this in a statement issued in response.

The GPA statement continued: “Despite the evidence presented, they expect us to patiently endure the treatment of second-class citizens.”

GPA chief executive officer Tom Parsons addresses the media at Radisson Blu Hotel in Dublin Airport. Picture: Matt Browne/Sportsfile

There it is, in black and white — second-class citizens — the LGFA also took issue with this wording. The group have said they are no longer willing to wait for changes to be made. They feel they are not being listened to, despite the governing bodies claiming to be listening.

“Urgent issues affecting player welfare have been brought to their attention, yet they refuse to even engage collectively to discuss solutions. We as players are not receiving the respect we deserve. Therefore, do not expect business as usual in the upcoming weeks and months.”

They also highlighted the cases of Cavan’s footballers and Kildare’s camogie players. In Kildare’s case, when they spoke out earlier this year, simple obvious necessities such as having no access to showers and changing rooms after training was listed as being an issue.

“We are not asking for the world,” the statement from Kildare said at the time. “We’re asking for the minimum standards that had been agreed to be put in place, through our squad charter, to be adhered to by our county board.”

The group of inter-county players said in the GPA statement last week that they were not willing to wait for “56 more individual battles to arise”.

“We stand here together, unified. And together, we will remain resolute in our pursuit of a better future,” the statement ended.

Each time a women’s team have come out in protest at the conditions they’re faced with, something seems to get done. Some changes stick, some are for show. However, they’re all reactive moves.

Why are there so few organisations dealing with or governing women’s sports that can act proactively? Why must women have to ask for an equal chance?

Women train the same as men, they give up just as much of their lives, so why is it so much more often that women are the ones left short?

I will finish this on a positive note though. Women are not afraid to come together and ask for what is owed to them. We saw it with the Irish women’s soccer team — things improved — and now they’re headed to the World Cup.

Hopefully, the tide will turn for our camogie players and ladies footballers too.