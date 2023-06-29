New managers in their first year in charge of their team struggled to reach the business end of the season

WITH the four All-Ireland hurling championship semi-finalists now known you would have to wonder whether it is purely coincidental that the three ‘new’ managers in Munster this year find themselves looking on, with their sides already eliminated.

Unfortunately, Cork’s Pat Ryan is one of those three, with Waterford manager Davy Fitzgerald and Liam Cahill of Tipperary, after last Saturday’s loss to Galway, being the others, as the experienced duo of John Kiely and Brian Lohan plough on and plot All-Ireland glory for their respective counties, Limerick and Clare.

None of Ryan, Fitzgerald and Cahill are exactly greenhorns when it comes to inter-county management.

Waterford manager Davy Fitzgerald reacts to a missed opportunity for his side during the Munster GAA Hurling Senior Championship Round 1 match between Waterford and Limerick at FBD Semple Stadium in Thurles, Tipperary. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Ryan is a two-time All-Ireland U20 manager after all, as is Cahill, who also has his short stint as manager of Waterford on his CV, where he won a league title, while Fitzgerald is a former All-Ireland winning manager with Clare, and has enjoyed previous stints with Waterford and Wexford as well.

As above, it could just be a coincidence that these new managers teams went out early, but there can be no denying that all three of them will have had regrets with how their first year in charge of their respective teams went.

Davy Fitz’s Waterford side frightened the life out of Limerick in Round 1 of the Munster Championship round robin series, before having complete no-shows against Cork and Clare.

They then went out and hammered Tipp in their last game, when already out. It is really difficult to marry those two flat displays in rounds 2 and 3 with how they started and finished the campaign.

The Déise have really struggled in the round robin format since its inception, and they really have to figure out how to negotiate it soon while a lot of the talented players they currently have are available, as they have not been pulling up any trees at underage level in recent years.

It might end up getting worse for the proud hurling county.

Tipp looked rejuvenated in the early part of the championship under Liam Cahill, but it looked as though they disimproved with each passing game.

They did trash Offaly in a mis-match of a qualifier tie, but their performances against Waterford and Galway bared no relation to their displays in the three rounds against Clare, Cork and Limerick, when they went undefeated, with a win and two draws.

Tipperary manager Liam Cahill before the GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship Quarter Final match between Galway and Tipperary at TUS Gaelic Grounds in Limerick. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Clearly something was a-miss with how they prepared, peaking at the wrong time.

Which leaves us with Pat Ryan’s first campaign with Cork. Luck certainly wasn’t with Ryan as key players Mark Coleman, Robbie O’Flynn and Alan Connolly had their seasons wiped out with injuries, while the fact that Cork’s last two games were on the road against the strongest two teams in the province made qualification extra difficult.

Despite this Cork came within a whisker of emerging out of Munster, as a single extra point in any of the games against Tipp, Clare or Limerick would have done the trick, but it was not to be.

Looking back with the benefit of hindsight, Ryan might think that the selections against Tipp and Clare were not the right ones, and that some of the in-game switches might have been made quicker.

There were certainly plenty learnings to stew on over the winter. You get the feeling that the Cork management team will have learned a lot from their first campaign and will be much the better for it next year.

Of course, Derek Lyng is in his first year of being an inter county manager with Kilkenny, after taking over from the long-serving Brian Cody, but his route to the last four was far easier than his Munster counterparts given that Leinster proved to be far less competitive that Munster, with only two counties being realistic title challengers in the province.

Ryan, Fitzgerald and Cahill could have done with such a comfortable start to their tenures.