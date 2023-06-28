Family, friends and most of Knocknaheeny turn out to give Denise O'Sullivan the perfect send off to the World Cup in Australia

HUNDREDS of well-wishers come out to wish one of their own, Denise O’Sullivan the best of luck before the World Cup

On the streets where she grew up, hundreds of people came out to the terrace where Denise grew up to wish her good luck before she goes off to the Women’s World Cup with the Republic of Ireland.

It was a festival of football, accompanied with a pipe band and scores of local kids that queued up for autographs and pictures with the Irish star.

All of this was done to a song sheet that included The Boys of Fairhill, Amhran Na Bhfiann, and snippets from Put ‘Em Under Pressure.

Amongst those were present were her nine siblings and players from Wilton United, the team where it all started.

Nuala O'Sullivan, (Denise's mum) with her Courtown Drive neighbours.

Their jerseys weren’t the only ones on the green across from her childhood home; there were also representatives from Cork City, Ringmahon Rangers, Castleview and St Mary’s.

It was a celebration of one of the greatest to ever come out of the Rebel County, just before they represent their country at the biggest event that the sport has to offer.

At the centre of it was her mother Nuala, and she used the occasion to look back on Denise’s first steps into the game.

“She’s playing since she was five or six. She played with the boys teams with NuFarm and then she went to Wilton United.

"She’s playing since she was very young,” she said.

“Even when she made her communion. She had her communion dress on and the minute she came home, she took off the dress and put on the shorts and went out playing ball.”

One person that she faced in the terrace was her brother John Paul, and he could not be more proud of his sister.

“She had three fellas around her and she out battled three of them and she was only six or seven,” he said.

“She’s hard as nails and she has had that throughout her career. That is why she is getting on so well.

"She has a head for it as well. A good brain. A good football brain. Everything about her is just class.

“When she got that opportunity, she really took it with both hands. I often thought she wouldn’t go away.

"She’s a home bird really.

“As you know you start down there and work your way up. That is what she did. She worked hard for it.

"Very hard.

“She seeing her now, doing what she is doing. Bossing games. It is great to see.”

Almost every parish in the north-side had a representative on the terrace in Knocknaheeny.

One person who summed up the atmosphere, and what this means to the city, was Sinn Fein Councillor Mick Nugent.

Michelle Gould, Secretary St. Vincents Gaa Club presents flowers to Denise O'Sullivan.

“It’s fantastic evening here for Knocknaheeny and Hollyhill. Denise is an inspiration for young girls and young boys,” he said.

“They can look up to her and see what is achievable in sport.

"We’re a very proud community here in Knocknaheeny and Hollyhill and people are really invested in Denise’s career and that she will be on the world stage representing her country.

“People are so proud of her. I’m delighted for her family as well.

"They are a well-known family in terms of football in Cork so people are delighted with her. It’s great to see a huge crowd here tonight.”